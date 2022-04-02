PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens claims 14 events at Douglas Early Bird track meet

The Rapid City Stevens track and field team won 14 of 40 events at the Douglas Early Bird Track and Field Meet on Saturday at Douglas High School in Box Elder.

In girls track events, Jayda McNabb won the 200-meter dash (27.08 seconds), Hailey Uhre won the 1600-meter run (5 minutes, 14.08 seconds), Gracie Uhre won the 3200 (12:03.33) and Baylee Van Zee won the 100-meter hurdles (15.74). The Raiders also teamed up to place first in the 4x100 relay (51.74), 4x200 relay (1:50.14) and the 4x400 relay (4:13.25).

In field events, Emily Adams claimed the pole vault (9 feet, 3 inches), Megan Baloun claimed the triple jump (36'1.25") and Brynn Nelson claimed the javelin throw (104'3").

In boys track events, Justin Juniel won the 100 (11.08) and Simeon Birnbaum won the 800 (1:54.55). Stevens also placed first in the 4x100 (43.92) and the 4x200 (1:33.93).

Behind Stevens was Custer, which claimed nine events. Its 1600-meter sprint relay team won (4:30.13), while Kellyn Kortemeyer took home wins in both the girls shot put (41'6") and the discus throw (141'6").

Blake Boyster led the Wildcat boys effort with first-place finishes in the 200 (22.01) and the 400 (50.76), while Mikael Grace won the 110-meter hurdles (15.51) and the 300-meter hurdles (41.43). Custer also claimed the boys 4x800 (8:37.90), and Dossen Elmore won the boys javelin throw (140'10").

Matayah Yellow Mule claimed two of Central's four victories, winning the girls 100 (12.85) and the long jump (16'11.50"). Isaac Flanegan placed first in the boys triple jump (41'3"), and the Cobbler boys won the 1600 sprint medley (4:05.13).

Spearfish won three events, as Anna Hoffman claimed the girls 300 (48.61), Keenan Urdiales claimed the boys 1600 (4:19.20) and Brayden Delahoyde claimed the boys high jump (6'6").

Novali Dinkins gave Sturgis one of two wins, placing first in the girls 400 (1:02.85), while Morgan Papenfuss finished first in the boys 3200 (10:55.84).

Jason Maciejczak won two events for host Douglas, claiming the boys shot put (54'2.25") and the discus throw (156'6").

Red Cloud, Hill City, Kadoka Area, Rapid City Christian and Belle Fourche all had single winners in remaining events, as Jade Ecoffey won the girls 800 (2:24.75) for the Lady Crusaders, the Rangers teamed up to win the girls 4x800 (10:37.30), Rebecca Shuck won the girls high jump (5'2") for the Kougars, Chase Maher won the boys pole vault (13'8") for the Comets and Aiden Giffin won the boys long jump (22'1") for the Broncs.

Winner claims 11 events at Bill Pistulka Invite

The host Warriors lead all schools with 11 victories out of 33 events at the Bill Pistulka Invitational Track and Field Meet on Saturday at Warrior Field in Winner.

Adam Bohnet won the boys 100 (11.9) and the 200 (23.19), Keelie Kuil won the girls 200 (28.3), Jenaya Schrader won the girls shot put (32'8.5") and Kelsey Sachtjen won the high jump (4'8") and the triple jump (31'9").

Winner also claimed the girls 4x100 (53.77), boys 4x100 (46.12), girls 4x400 (4:34.45), boys 4x400 (3:58.20) and boys 4x800 (9:16.35).

Bennett County won three events, led by Deryck Two Bulls, who finished first in both the boys 400 (59.00) and the long jump (18'8.25"), while Eden Fanning won the girls 100 (14.39).

Jones County had two winners, claiming the boys 1600 sprint medley (4:07.29) and Chastin Tollakson who won the boys triple jump (36'9.75").

Elizabeth Moore grabbed one of two wins for Todd County, placing first in the girls 3200 (15:50.5), while Bryce Redfish grabbed the other, claiming the boys shot put (41').

Taylor Byerley gave Lakota Tech its lone win, finishing first in the girls 400 (1:04.1).

Boys Tennis

RAPID CITY STEVENS 7, BRANDON VALLEY 2: Nolan Rehorst grinded out a long-winded 17-15 super tiebreaking win over Tayven Badger to claim victory at No. 2 singles and help give the Raiders a win over the Lynx Saturday at Brandon Valley Middle School.

Asa Hood has no trouble against Tate Hanson at No. 1 singles, winning 6-0, 6-0, while Dayler Segrist beat Gibsen Eszlinger 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 singles, Max Phares topped Isaac Fode 6-3, 6-2 at No. 5 singles and Tommy Nehring bested Sam Woidyla 6-1, 6-2 at No. 6 singles. Tristan Eizinger had the only singles loss for the Raiders, falling 6-1, 6-1 to Eli Woidyla at No. 3 singles.

Hood and Segrist also teamed up to beat Eszlinger and Eli Woidyla 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, and Nehring and Isaac Wright beat Hanson and Fode 7-5, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles. Rehorst and Eizinger fell 5-7, 6-2, 5-10 to Badger and Sam Woidyla at No. 2 doubles.

WATERTOWN 5, RAPID CITY STEVENS 4: The Raiders followed up their win over the Lynx earlier in the day Saturday with a close loss to the Arrows.

Dayler Segrist eked out an 8-6 tiebreaker over Justin Remmers to win 10-9 at No. 4 singles, while Asa Hood blanked Mark Mahowald 10-0 at No. 1 singles and Nolan Rehorst got past Curtis Sneden 10-3 at No. 2 singles. Tristan Eizinger lost to Evan Meester 10-7 at No. 3 singles, Max Pahres fell to Jadon Lindner 10-3 at No. 5 singles and Tommy Nehring was bested by Zander Binde 10-5 at No. 6 singles.

Hood and Segrist couldn't follow up their singles victories in doubles, however, as they fell to Mahowald and Sneden 10-8 at No. 1 doubles, and Nehring and Isaac Wright lost to Lindner and Binde 10-2 at No. 3 doubles. Rehorst and Eizinger picked up the only doubles win for the Raiders, topping Meester and Remmers 10-1 at No. 2.

Stevens is back in action Monday on the road against Spearfish.

