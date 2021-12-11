PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens girls hold off AC for 2-0 start

The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team pulled away from Aberdeen Central with a 35-29 victory over the Golden Eagles on Saturday.

The Raiders gained the early advantage and led 12-7 to close out the opening quarter.

Stevens maintained its lead at the half, 21-15, and extended it to 29-19 heading into the fourth quarter.

Although the Golden Eagles made up some ground in the fourth, the Raiders held them off to seal the victory.

No statistics were made available for this game.

Rapid City Stevens (2-0) will play at Douglas on Friday.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 74, PIERRE 33: The Cobblers used a big first half to score a win over the Governors on Saturday.

Central jumped out to a 10-2 lead to close out the first and used a 22-6 second quarter to carry a 32-8 advantage into the half.

Pierre kept the third quarter close, but the Cobblers outscored the Governors 26-10 in the fourth to put the game out of reach.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Central (2-0) will play at crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens on Saturday.

SPEARFISH 58, STURGIS 49: The Spartans improved to 2-0 to start the season with a win over the Scoopers Saturday in Sturgis.

Mya Kochuten paced Spearfish with 18 points and Stella Marcus chipped in with 12.

For the Scoopers, Kaylee Whatley led with 18 points, while Reese Ludwick finished with 10.

The Spartans will host Aberdeen Central on Friday, while Sturgis (0-1) is at Belle Fourche on Tuesday.

WAGNER 41, WINNER 34: Wagner outscored the Warriors 21-11 in the second half to pick up the victory on Saturday.

Emma Yost led the Red Raiders with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Ashlyn Koupal finished with seven points.

Bella Swedlund paced Winner with 18 points and Kelsey Sachtjen added eight points and 12 rebounds.

The Warriors (0-1) will host Stanley County Tuesday.

WHITE RIVER 59, STANLEY COUNTY 28: The Tigers ran past Stanley County for a win on Saturday.

Maleighya Estes led White River with 23 points, Rhea Tucker added 11 points and Lilly Krogman finished with eight.

Next up, the Tigers will compete in the Lakota Nation Invitational starting on Wednesday.

Boys Basketball

PIERRE 61, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 32: The Governors used an 18-3 third-quarter advantage to pull away from the Cobblers on Saturday.

Lincoln Kienholz led Pierre with 21 points, Ben Heisler added 12 points and Matt Hanson added eight.

Shun-Zi White Woman led the way for Central with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Cobblers (0-2) take on crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday.

WINNER 72, WAGNER 39: Winner led the Red Raiders 46-23 at the half as it rolled to a win on Saturday.

Elijah Peterson led the way for the Warriors with 19 points, Slade Cournoyer added 14 points and Blake Volmer finished with 12.

Dustin Honomicki paced Wagner with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Winner (1-0) will play Stanley County at home on Tuesday.

WALL 63, EDGEMONT 37: The Eagles led 35-13 at the half as they cruised past the Moguls on Saturday.

Reid Hanson led Wall with 15 points, Cayne Krogman added 11 points and Brodi Sundall chipped in with 10.

Braden Peterson paced Edgemont with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Kolton Darrow tallied 11 points and four steals. Hunter Hollenbeck added 10 points for the Moguls.

The Eagles (1-0) will host Jones County on Friday, while Edgemont (0-2) is at Morrill, Nebraska.

SPEARFISH 53, STURGIS 51: The Spartans earned a narrow victory over the Scoopers Saturday night in Sturgis.

No other information was made available for this game.

Spearfish (2-0) will play at Aberdeen Central on Friday, while the Scoopers (0-1) travel to Belle Fourche Tuesday.

