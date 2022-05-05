PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens girls place second at Huron Invite, Christian sweeps duels at Pierre Invitational

Rapid City Stevens finished second Thursday at the Huron Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course, behind another strong performance by Tanna Phares.

Aberdeen Central claimed the top spot in the team standings at 49 over par followed by No. 2 Stevens (+54), No. 3 Huron and O'Gorman (+55), No. 5 Mitchell (+56), No. 6 Harrisburg (+60), No. 7 Pierre (+64), No. 8 Watertown (+88) and No. 9 Brookings (+97).

Phares finished fifth in the individual standings at 7 over par shooting a 79. O'Gorman's Emily Kolb claimed the top spot at 74 (+2) followed by Harrisburg's Reese Jansa and Mattie Weidenbach who tied for second at 77 (+5) and Huron's Bryn Huber at 78 (+6).

Other Raiders scores included Reese Howard who finished 14th at 83 (+11), No. 16 Lauren Knapp at 87 (+15), No. 22 Taylor Wit at 90 (+18), No. 38 Holland Post at 97 (+25) and Tylar Schoonover at 99 (+27).

Stevens returns to the course at 9 a.m. Friday at Fox Run Golf Course for the Yankton Invitational.

Christian sweeps duels at Pierre Invitational

Rapid City Christian wrapped up the duels portion of the Pierre Invitational 3-0 with wins over Huron, Pierre T.F. Riggs and Milbank Thursday at Griffin Park.

Christian opened play with an 8-1 win over Huron. The Comets went 5-1 against the Tigers in singles competition with a 10-5 victory by Noah Greni in No. 1 Singles, a 10-6 win by Joe Schneller in No. 2 Singles, a 10-6 win by Andrew Dobbs in No. 3 Singles, a 10-0 win by Jack Hancock in No. 4 Singles and a 10-7 loss by Noah Geyer in No. 5 Singles. In doubles Christian swept Huron.

The Comets continued their good fortunes with a 7-2 win over the Governors. No further information was provided.

Christian wrapped up competition Thursday with an 8-1 win over Millbank.

The Comets return to action in the Pierre Invitational at 8 a.m. Saturday for the singles and doubles tournaments at Griffin Park.

