PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens girls take first, boys earn second at Queen City Classic

The Rapid City Stevens girls track and field team took the top spot at the Queen City Classic on Friday at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.

The Raiders finished at the top with 98, Sheridan was second with 75, Spearfish earned third place with 68, Custer was fourth with 62 and Sturgis rounded out the top five with 43.

Individually, Custer had a handful of first-place finishers, starting with Josey Wahlstrom, who took the top spot in the 400 meter race (1:00.17).

Kellyn Kortemeyer topped the shot put (42 feet) and the discus (145 feet, 3 inches), while the Wildcats relay squad took the 4x800 race in 10:02.85.

Other individual winners include Peyton VanDeest of Spearfish, who won the 1600 (5:25.22) and 3200 (11:31.08); Matayah Yellow Mule of Rapid City Central led the long jump (17-03) and triple jump (36 feet, 4.5 inches); Baylee Van Zee of Stevens finished first in the 100 meter hurdles (15.72) and the Raider relay team took first in the 4x200 (1:47.26).

On the boys side, Sheridan finished first in the team standings with 183, while Stevens took second with 97, Spearfish was third with 90, Sturgis earned fourth place with 52 and Custer closed out the top five with 50.

Brayden Delahoyde of Spearfish was the only double event winner as he took the top spot in the 400 meter race (51.23) and the high jump (6 feet, 7 inches).

Other winners include, Jaden Guthmiller of Spearfish in the 200 (22.81), Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche in the 3200 (9:22.35), Mikael Grace of Custer in the 110 hurdles (40.79), Tanner Lunders of Stevens in the 300 hurdles (40.79), Aiden Giffin of Belle Fourche in the long jump (21 feet 9.75 inches) and Ethan Burnett of St. Thomas More in the triple jump (42 feet, 11.5 inches).

Timber Lake boys cruise at home invite

The Timber Lake boys’ track and field team topped the standings at the Timber Lake Tune Up on Friday.

Timber Lake finished first with a team score of 193, followed by Mobridge Pollock with 172, Standing Rock with 82, Lemmon with 65 and Faith with 54.5.

The Panthers finished with six individual winners, including Otto Red Bear in the 400 (58.00), Jayce Lawrence in the 1600 (5:06.33), Dixon Booth in the high jump (5-09), Carter Keller in the long jump (19-11.50), Gracen Hansen in the 300 meter hurdles (43:58) and Hank Kraft in the triple jump (41 feet, 10.5 inches).

Brady Bauer of Mobridge was the lone double event winner as he placed first in the 100 (11.45) and 200 (23.95), while Simon Fried topped the 800 in 2:16.48.

Other winners include, Lance Bradley of Standing Rock in the 3200 (11:23.64) and teammate Ty Giroux in the 110 hurdles (17.13).

Mobridge dominated on the girls’ side with a team score of 195, including individual victories in eight events.

Sophia Overland led with first place finishes in the 200 (28.58) and the high jump (4 feet, 4 inches), while Heidi Olson topped the 1600 (5:36.41) and the 3200 (12:00.55).

Landyn Henderson finished first in the 100 meter race (13.69), Jacy Netterville topped the 400 (1:05.03) and Grace Overland rounded out the winners for Mobridge with a victory in the 300 meter hurdles (54.31).

Other winners include Jasmine Nash and Carlie Lawrence of Timber Lake in the shot put (32-10.50) and the long Jump (14 feet, 10 inches), Egypt Painte of Standing Rock in the 800 (2:46.07) and Kambelle Schauer of Faith in the pole vault (8 feet).

