PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens, RC Christian sweep Day 2 of East-West Invite

The Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Christian girls' tennis teams cruised to a trio of wins to close out the East-West Invite Saturday at Sioux Park.

The Raiders kicked off the day with a 9-0 win over Sioux Falls Jefferson, defeated Sioux Falls Lincoln 8-1 and finished out the day with a 9-0 victory over Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

The Comets opened their day with a 9-0 victory over Washington, dropped Jefferson 7-2 and closed it out with a tough 5-4 victory over Lincoln.

Ali Scott of Stevens added two more wins to her overall record in Flight 1 singles, defeating Avery Summers of Jefferson (10-2).

Scott had a tougher matchup against Elle Dobbs of Lincoln, dropping the first set by a score of 6-2 but bouncing back to take the next two sets 6-3 and 10-4 on her way to closing out the match.

Anna Mueller finished the day with a pair of singles victories as well for the Raiders, earning wins over Bergen Quello of Lincoln (6-1, 6-1) and Ava Hientz of Jefferson (10-0).