PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens, RC Christian sweep Day 2 of East-West Invite
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens, RC Christian sweep Day 2 of East-West Invite

The Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Christian girls' tennis teams cruised to a trio of wins to close out the East-West Invite Saturday at Sioux Park.

The Raiders kicked off the day with a 9-0 win over Sioux Falls Jefferson, defeated Sioux Falls Lincoln 8-1 and finished out the day with a 9-0 victory over Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

The Comets opened their day with a 9-0 victory over Washington, dropped Jefferson 7-2 and closed it out with a tough 5-4 victory over Lincoln.

Ali Scott of Stevens added two more wins to her overall record in Flight 1 singles, defeating Avery Summers of Jefferson (10-2).

Scott had a tougher matchup against Elle Dobbs of Lincoln, dropping the first set by a score of 6-2 but bouncing back to take the next two sets 6-3 and 10-4 on her way to closing out the match.

Anna Mueller finished the day with a pair of singles victories as well for the Raiders, earning wins over Bergen Quello of Lincoln (6-1, 6-1) and Ava Hientz of Jefferson (10-0).

Riley Geyer finished the day with three wins for Christian as she defeated Peyton Hellwig of Washington (10-4), Afton Keller of Jefferson (10-4) and Emma Derynck of Lincoln (1-6, 6-1 and 12-10).

Next up, Rapid City Stevens (26-0) will play Rapid City Christian (24-9) at Sioux Park on Thursday.

Boys Soccer

ST. THOMAS MORE 7, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN/NEW UNDERWOOD 1: Tom Solano finished with a hat trick as the Cavaliers ran past Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood on Saturday.

John Cernicky added on a pair of goals for STM, while Kayden Schutz and Ethan Bilau scored a goal apiece.

Landry Manning scored the only goal for the Patriots.

St. Thomas More (8-2-1) will wrap up its regular season Tuesday at Spearfish, while Douglas (3-7-1) takes on Sturgis.

High School Football

LYMAN 52, NEW UNDERWOOD 0: Lyman scored 30 points in the second quarter as it cruised to a win over New Underwood on Friday.

Colton Collins had a big game for the Raiders, finishing with 13 carries for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Emmitt Richter paced the Tigers with 15 carries for 49 yards.

Lyman (4-1) will play at Kadoka Area on Friday, while New Underwood (2-2) travel to Philip to take on the Scotties.

