PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens splits two duals at East-West Invite

PREP ROUNDUP

  • Updated
051122-Tennis3.JPG (copy)

Rapid City Stevens' Nolan Rehorst returns a hit during No. 2 singles against Rapid City Central during a match on Tuesday at Sioux Park.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

The Rapid City Stevens boys tennis team split duals matches on Day 1 of the East-West Invitational Friday in Sioux Falls.

Stevens (16-7) opened the day with a 7-2 win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Kuehn Park before it dropped a 9-0 decision at Sioux Falls Washington later in the day.

In the Raiders' dual against the Rough Riders it finished 5-1 in singles play and 2-1 in doubles play to earn the victory.

Stevens' singles wins included Nolan Rehorst over Brock Kruger 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 Singles, Tristan Eizinger over Evan Rodgers 6-3, 6-1 in No. 3 Singles, Dayler Segrist over Boen McKee 6-0, 6-0 in No. 4 Singles, Max Pahres over Trevan Keegan 6-1, 6-3 in No. 5 Singles and Tommy Nehring over Caden Gonnerman 6-1, 6-1 in No. 6 Singles.

Roosevelt's Carter Cameron defeated Stevens' Isaac Wright 6-4, 6-1 in No. 1 singles.

In doubles play the Raiders' wins included Rehorst and Eizinger over Kruger and McKee 6-0, 6-3 in No. 2 Doubles and Nehring and Phares over Gonnerman and Keegan 6-0, 6-3 in No. 3 Doubles.

People are also reading…

Roosevelt nabbed a win in No. 1 Doubles as Cameron and Rodgers defeated Segrist and Nick Paikos 7-6 (4), 6-0.

In Stevens' loss to Washington it failed to win a single game.

In singles play the Warriors wins included Clayton Poppenga over Isaac Wright 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 Singles, Davis Shafer over Rehorst 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 Singles, Noah Morgans over Eizinger 6-1, 6-1 in No. 3 Singles, Chase Rima over Segrist 6-0, 6-1 in No. 4 Singles, Jacob Morgans over Phares 6-1, 6-1 in No. 5 Singles and Harold Mayer over Nehring 6-1, 6-1 in No. 6 Singles.

In doubles play Washington victories included Dhafer and Poppenga over Paikos and Segrist 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 Doubles, Jacob and Noah Morgans over Rehorst and Eizinger 6-3, 6-3 in No. 2 Doubles and Meyer and Rima over Nehring and Phares 7-5, 6-2 in No. 3 Doubles.

Stevens faces Sioux Falls Lincoln at 8 a.m. and Sioux Falls Jefferson at 11 a.m. Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Christian drops first two matches in Sioux Falls

Rapid City Christian dropped a pair of duals matches Saturday in a 9-0 loss to Sioux Falls Lincoln and a 6-3 loss to Sioux Falls O'Gorman at the East-West Invitational.

The Comets failed to pick up a single game in singles or doubles play against the Patriots.

Lincoln singles wins included Gage Gohl over Noah Greni 6-1, 6-2 in No. 1 Singles, Rocky McKenzie over Joe Schneller 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 Singles, Drew Gohl over Andrew Dobbs 6-2, 6-0 in No. 3 Singles, River McKenzie over jack Hancock 6-1, 6-1 in No. 4 Singles, Arthur Tao over Noah Geyer 6-3, 6-0 in No. 5 Singles and Christopher Tao over Henry Beckloff 6-0, 6-3 in No. 6 Singles.

In doubles play the Patriots swept as Gage Gohl and Rocky McKenzie defeated Greni and Schneller 6-3, 6-1 in No. 1 Doubles, Drew Gohl and River McKenzie bested Dobbs and Hancock 6-3, 6-1 in No. 2 Doubles and Arthur Tao and Isaac Stewart knocked off Geyer and Beckloff 6-2, 6-3 in No. 3 Doubles.

O'Gorman defeated Christian 6-3 later in the day with a 4-2 win in singles play and a 2-1 in win in doubles play.

Christian wins included Greni over Alexander Lupu 5-7, 6-1, 10-6 in No. 1 Singles, Dobbs over Cooper Johnson 7-5, 6-4 in No. 3 Singles and Greni and Schneller over Lupu and Alex Mohama 6-1, 6-4 in No. 1 Doubles.

The Knights wins included Mohama over Schneller 6-1, 6-2 in No. 2 Singles, Liam Sarmiento over Hancock 6-0, 6-1 in No. 4 Singles, Will Koziara over Geyer 6-1, 6-1 in No. 5 Singles, Samuel Hayden over Beckloff 6-0, 6-2 in No. 6 singles, Johnson and Koziara over Dobbs and Hancock 6-3, 6-3 in No. 2 Doubles and Sarmiento and Joshua Brower over Geyer and Beckloff 6-2, 6-1 in No. 3 Doubles.

Christian returns to action at 8 a.m. against Washington and at 11 a.m. against Sioux Falls Roosevelt Saturday for Day 2 of the East-West Invite.

Legion Baseball Scores

Post 320 7, Spearfish Post 164 1

No further information was provided about this contest.

Post 320 8, Spearfish Post 164 1

No further information was provided about this contest.

