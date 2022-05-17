PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens sprint medley team runs fastest time in the nation at Last Chance Meet

The Rapid City Stevens 1600-meter sprint medley team reached new heights at the Last Chance Meet Tuesday at O'Harra Stadium.

The Raiders' team consisting of Tanner Lunders, Justin Juniel, Alex Otten and Simeon Birnbaum completed the medley in 3 minutes and 27.52 seconds. The time is currently tied for the fastest time in the nation among high school athletes.

The time also broke the Stevens school record and is the second best time in state history.

Stevens boys wins at the event included Juniel in the 200 at 22.64 seconds, Joey Dewhurst in the 3200 at 10:25.75, Keaton Fierro in the 300 hurdles at 41.86 seconds and Beck Morgan in the high jump at 6 feet, 1 inch.

Other winners at the Last Chance Meet on the track included Spearfish's Jaden Guthmiller in the 100 at 11.01 seconds, Spearfish's William Williams in the 400 at 51.81 seconds, Spearfish's Keenan Urdiales in the 800 at 1:55.54, Sturgis Brown's Deron Graf in the 1600 at 4:40.11, Sturgis' Aidan Hedderman in the 110 hurdles at 15.74 seconds, the Rapid City Central 4x100 relay team at 43.13 seconds, the Central 4x200 relay team at 1:32.32, the Central 4x400 team at 3:31.07 and the Douglas 4x800 relay team at 9:06.24.

Boys winners in the field events included Douglas' Jason Maciejczak in shot put at 54 feet, 3 inches and in discus at 156 feet, 7 inches, Central's Sam Catlette in javelin at 141 feet, 10 inches, Sturgis' Hedderman in pole vault at 12 feet, 7 inches and Central's Isaac Fanegan in long jump at 21 feet, 5.5 inches and in triple jump at 42 feet, 2 inches.

Girls winners on the track included Central's Matayah Yellow Mule in the 100 at 12.52 seconds, Stevens' Brooklyn Jurgens at 27.03 seconds, Sturgis' Novali Dinkins in the 400 at 1:02.06, Spearfish's Siera Sandford in the 800 at 2:22.54, Stevens' Brionna Holso in the 1600 at 5:07.33, Stevens' Sierra Meredith in the 3200 at 12:44.17, Stevens' Baylee Van Zee in the 100 hurdles at 15.9 seconds, Spearfish's Anna Hoffman at 47.77 seconds in the 300 hurdles, the Stevens 4x100 relay team at 49.8 seconds, the Stevens 4x200 relay team at 1:45.74, the Stevens 4x400 relay team 4:04.59 and the Douglas 4x800 relay team at 10:52.4.

Girls field winners included Sturgis' Lexin Long in shot put at 35 feet, 3 inches, Douglas' Olivia Ashley in discus at 108 feet, 5 inches, Stevens' Brynn Nelson in javelin at 111 feet, 1 inch, Spearfish's Avery Kirk in high jump at 5 feet, 3 inches, Spearfish's Gretchen Adamski in pole vault at 10 feet, 6 inches, Stevens' Giana Smith in long jump 17 feet, .75 inches and Central's Yellow Mule in the triple jump at 39 feet, 9 inches.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0