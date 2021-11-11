 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens, Sturgis bumped from volleyball playoffs

  • Updated
VB2.jpg (copy)

Rapid City Stevens senior Gretchen Noble lunges to keep a ball in play in the Raiders' straight-sets win over Rapid City Central on Aug. 31 at Stevens High School.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

The Rapid City Stevens volleyball team pushed Brandon Valley in the last two sets of their SoDak 16 matchup Thursday night, but ultimately fell to the host Lynx in straight sets to be eliminated from the Class AA playoffs.

The No. 13 seeded Raiders dropped the opening frame 25-11 to the No. 4 seeded Lynx but played better in the second set, losing 25-20 to fall behind two-sets-to-one.

The third set wound up being an extended one as Stevens pushed Brandon Valley past 25 points to close out the match. The Lynx eventually took it, however, 27-25 to secure a spot in the Class AA State Tournament, set for Nov. 18-20 at Summit Arena in Rapid City.

Brandon Valley (22-9) will face No. 5 Pierre T.F. Riggs (16-5) in the first round, while Stevens closes out their 2021 campaign and head coach Elizabeth Pendegraft's inaugural season with a 16-18 record.

SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 3, STURGIS 0: The Scoopers volleyball squad squeaked into the Class AA postseason by grabbing the 16th and final spot in the SoDak 16, giving them the tough task of facing the top-seeded Warriors for a spot in the state tournament.

Washington breezed past Sturgis, seizing a 25-11, 25-16, 25-11 victory on its home court Thursday night to advance to Summit Arena.

The Warriors (28-1), who picked up their sixth straight win with the victory, will face No. 8 Huron (13-10) in the first round of State.

The Scoopers end their season with a 10-21 record.

VIDEO: Rapid City honors, celebrates veterans

