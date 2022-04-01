PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens tennis back on track with shutouts in Brookings

Rapid City Stevens improved to 5-1 after a pair of convincing wins over Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Bookings to open up a triangular Friday at Kuhen Park in Brookings.

The Raiders opened play Friday afternoon with a 9-0 win over the Bobcats.

Stevens ace Asa Hood opened up play at No. 1 singles with a 10-4 win over Micah Ardry, Nolan Rehorst defeated Derek Brallier 10-1 at No. 2 singles, Tristan Eizinger bested Ayden Asche 10-5 at No. 3 singles, Dayler Sergrist edged Aditya Tummala 10-8 at No. 4 singles, Max Phares defeated Braylon Peters 10-6 at No. 5 singles and Tommy Nehring blanked Josh Park 10-0 at No. 6 singles.

The Raiders continued to assert their dominance in doubles play. Hood and Sergist shut out Ardry and Brallier 10-0 at No. 1 doubles, Rehorst and Elizinger bested Asche and Tummala 10-1 at No. 2 doubles and nd Nehring and Wright rounded out the sweep with a 10-3 win over Peters and Park at No. 3 doubles.

Stevens went on to roll Roosevelt in singles and doubles with another 9-0 shutout victory.

Hood opened with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Carter Cameron at No. 1 singles, Rehorst defeated Brock Kruger 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, Eiznger defeated Evan Rodgers 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, Sergist took care of Boen Mckee 6-3, 6-1 in No. 4 singles, Phares bested Trevan Keegan 6-2, 6-2 at No. 5 singles and Nehring defeated Caden Patzwald 6-3, 6-2 at No. 6 singles.

The Raiders sealed a perfect day in doubles play, as Hood and Segrist defeated Cameron and Rodgers 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, Rehorst and Eizinger defeated Kruger and McKee 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles and Nehring and Wright sealed the deal with a 6-3, 6-1 wins over Patzwald and Keegan at No. 3 doubles.

Stevens returns to action in another triangular Saturday at Brandon Valley High School. The Raiders open against the Lynx at 8 a.m. and wrap up the day against Watertown at 10:30 a.m.

High School Baseball

PIERRE 12, STURGIS 2: The Governors mercy-ruled the Scoopers in five innings Friday night in Sturgis.

No other information was made available.

