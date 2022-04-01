 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens tennis back on track with shutouts in Brookings

  • 0
032722-spt-tennis4.jpg (copy)

Rapid City Stevens' Tristan Eizinger returns a shot in No. 2 doubles action with teammate Nolan Rehorst against Yankton March 26 at Sioux Park.

 Matt Gade

Rapid City Stevens improved to 5-1 after a pair of convincing wins over Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Bookings to open up a triangular Friday at Kuhen Park in Brookings.

The Raiders opened play Friday afternoon with a 9-0 win over the Bobcats.

Stevens ace Asa Hood opened up play at No. 1 singles with a 10-4 win over Micah Ardry, Nolan Rehorst defeated Derek Brallier 10-1 at No. 2 singles, Tristan Eizinger bested Ayden Asche 10-5 at No. 3 singles, Dayler Sergrist edged Aditya Tummala 10-8 at No. 4 singles, Max Phares defeated Braylon Peters 10-6 at No. 5 singles and Tommy Nehring blanked Josh Park 10-0 at No. 6 singles.

The Raiders continued to assert their dominance in doubles play. Hood and Sergist shut out Ardry and Brallier 10-0 at No. 1 doubles, Rehorst and Elizinger bested Asche and Tummala 10-1 at No. 2 doubles and nd Nehring and Wright rounded out the sweep with a 10-3 win over Peters and Park at No. 3 doubles.

Stevens went on to roll Roosevelt in singles and doubles with another 9-0 shutout victory.

People are also reading…

Hood opened with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Carter Cameron at No. 1 singles, Rehorst defeated Brock Kruger 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, Eiznger defeated Evan Rodgers 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, Sergist took care of Boen Mckee 6-3, 6-1 in No. 4 singles, Phares bested Trevan Keegan 6-2, 6-2 at No. 5 singles and Nehring defeated Caden Patzwald 6-3, 6-2 at No. 6 singles.

The Raiders sealed a perfect day in doubles play, as Hood and Segrist defeated Cameron and Rodgers 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, Rehorst and Eizinger defeated Kruger and McKee 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles and Nehring and Wright sealed the deal with a 6-3, 6-1 wins over Patzwald and Keegan at No. 3 doubles.

Stevens returns to action in another triangular Saturday at Brandon Valley High School. The Raiders open against the Lynx at 8 a.m. and wrap up the day against Watertown at 10:30 a.m.

High School Baseball

PIERRE 12, STURGIS 2: The Governors mercy-ruled the Scoopers in five innings Friday night in Sturgis.

No other information was made available.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 26

Your Two Cents for March 26

Maybe Nick Uhre needs to ask his mother to stop her her social media rants before asking our governor to remove our duly elected mayor. When y…

Watch Now: Related Video

Great hornbill bird survives cancer, receives replacement 3D-printed beak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News