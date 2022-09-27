PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens tennis moves to 27-0 after blanking Central

The Rapid City Stevens tennis team remained unbeaten and cruised to a shutout victory over the Cobblers on Tuesday at Sioux Park.

Evelyn Haar and Sophie Schmid earned singles wins as Haar defeated Macie Miller (10-0) in Flight 6 and Schmid beat Emma Raisanen (10-3) in Flight 2.

In doubles play, Haar and Schmid scored a 10-3 victory over Esther Pineiro and Raisanen in Flight 1.

Rapid City Stevens (27-0) hosts Rapid City Christian on Thursday, while the Cobblers host Spearfish to close out the regular season.

St. Thomas More 8, Rapid City Christian 1: The St. Thomas More tennis team closed out its home schedule with an 8-1 victory over Rapid City Christian on Tuesday.

In singles action, Athena Franciliso defeated Riley Geyer of Christian 6-1, 6-0 in Flight 1, while Shriya Gangeneni earned a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Cierra Crawford in Flight 2.

Sophie Meyer defeated Marissa Heidecker (6-3, 6-3) in Flight 4, Amity Strand earned a hard-fought victory over Tetiana Ryherd (6-1, 5-5, 7-1) in Flight 5 and Madison Schmahl dropped Monica Whitman (6-4, 6-4) in Flight 6.

In doubles competition, Katie Denholm and Meyer defeated Geyer and Crawford (6-0, 6-1) in Flight 1, while Franciliso and Gangineni beat Allison Hill and Heidecker (6-0, 6-2) in Flight 2.

Strand and Schmahl completed the doubles sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Ryherd and Whitman in Flight 3.

The Cavaliers will be back in action at the state tournament in Rapid City starting on Monday, while the Comets play Rapid City Stevens on Thursday.

Volleyball

PIERRE 3, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 1: The Governors battled back from a third set loss to score a win over the Comets on Tuesday.

Pierre took the first set 25-22 and won the second 25-17, before Christian scored a 25-22 victory in the third.

The Governors regained the momentum and put the match away with a 25-21 win in the fourth.

No other information was made available for this match.

Rapid City Christian (20-5) will play at Chadron, Nebraska on Tuesday.

SPEARFISH 3, ST. THOMAS MORE 1: The Spartans earned their fourth straight victory with a win over the Cavaliers.

Spearfish jumped out to a 2-0 advantage with 25-13 and 25-18 wins in the first two sets.

After STM cut into the deficit with a 25-22 win in the third, the Spartans closed it out with a 25-17 fourth.

No other information was made available for this match.

Spearfish (7-14) hosts Sturgis Oct. 6, while the Cavaliers (10-9) host Red Cloud on Thursday.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 3, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 0: The Tigers got back on track with a win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

Mobridge-Pollock won the first set 25-8, took the second 25-12 and finished it out with a 25-7 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Tigers (17-2) will host Winner on Monday, while the Braves (2-7) compete in the Lakota Nation Invitational starting Thursday.

RED CLOUD 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 1: The Crusaders snapped a three-game losing skid with a win over Lead-Deadwood.

Red Cloud took the first set 25-21, but the Golddiggers fought back to take the second 25-16.

From there, the Crusaders took over and won the next two sets 25-23 and 25-17.

No other information was made available for this match.

Red Cloud (3-9) is at St. Thomas More on Thursday, while Lead-Deadwood (2-14) hosts Custer.

HILL CITY 3, PHILIP 1: The Rangers picked up a tough four set win over the Scotties Tuesday night in Philip.

The Scotties took the early advantage with a 26-24 win in the first set, but Hill City came back to win the next three 25-23, 25-20 and 25-22.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Rangers (14-6) will host Sundance, Wyoming on Tuesday, while Philip (12-5) is at Sully Buttes on Thursday.

JONES COUNTY 3, WALL 1: The Coyotes remained undefeated after scoring a victory over the Eagles on Tuesday.

Jones County took the first set 25-17, Wall won the second 26-24 and the Coyotes regained the momentum with a 25-22 third.

Jones County sealed the victory with a 25-21 fourth set win.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Coyotes (17-0) travel to Kadoka Area on Thursday, while the Eagles (7-6) play at Newell.