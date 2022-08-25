PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens tennis opens RC Invite with win over Pierre

The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team kicked off the Rapid City Invite with a win over Pierre on Thursday at Sioux Park.

The Raiders earned the 7-2 victory, gaining some tough wins along the way.

In singles action, Ali Scott defeated Sydney Tedrow 10-4, Anna Mueller cruised past Marlee Shorter (10-1), Kaiya Parkin beat Jocelyn Corrales (10-4), Bella Scott edged Kourtney Walti (10-6) and Evelyn Haar closed out singles action with a 10-4 win over Caitlin Ott.

In doubles competition, Bella Scott and Parkin defeated Shorter and Walti (10-1) and the duo of Mueller and Lindsey Pfingston earned a narrow 10-8 victory over Corrales and Ott.

Rapid City Stevens (7-0) will play Mitchell in a dual at 8 a.m. Friday before competing in doubles play at noon.

Football

WINNEBAGO, NEB. 58, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE/TIOSPAYE TOPA 6: Winnebago, Nebraska opened the season with a win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa Thursday afternoon.

The Indians opened with a 16-0 lead to close out the first quarter and extended it to 46-0 at the half.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Braves will look to bounce back when they travel to Todd County next Friday.

Volleyball

BELLE FOURCHE 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: The Broncs swept the Golddiggers in straight sets on Thursday.

Belle Fourche opened with a 25-12 win in the first set, won the second 25-15 and closed it out with a 25-20 third.

No statistics were made available for this match.

The Broncs (2-0) will host Mobridge-Pollock on Friday, while Lead-Deadwood (0-2) is at the Custer Invite Saturday.

KADOKA AREA 3, LITTLE WOUND 0: The Kougars opened the season with a victory over Little Wound.

Kadoka scored the victory with 25-10, 25-12 and 25-13 victories.

No statistics were made available for this match.

The Kougars will play at Philip on Thursday, while the Mustangs (0-1) will travel to Oelrichs Saturday.

MILLER 3, WINNER 0: Miller improved to 2-0 with a straight set victory over the Warriors on Thursday.

The Rustlers picked up the win with a 25-10 first set, a 25-9 second and a 25-21 third.

No statistics were made available for this match.

The Warriors (0-2) look to earn their first victory when they host Burke on Tuesday.

SPEARFISH 3, RED CLOUD 0: The Spartans opened their season with a victory as they cruised past Red Cloud.

Spearfish kicked off the match with a 25-20 win in the first set, made it 2-0 with a 25-16 second and finished it out with a 25-9 third.

No statistics were made available for this game.

The Spartans will host Mitchell on Saturday, while the Crusaders compete in the Custer invite.