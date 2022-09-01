PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens tennis remains unbeaten after win over RC Christian

The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team moved to 9-0 on the season with an 8-1 win over Rapid City Christian on Thursday at Sioux Park.

In singles, Maddy Marsh, playing in the top flight in place of an injured Ali Scott, beat Riley Geyer 10-7, Peyton Ogle topped Ciera Crawford 10-1 in Flight 2, Sophie Schmid bested Alison Hill 10-4 in Flight 3, Kaiya Parkin beat Katie Palmer 10-0 in Flight 4, Bella Scott topped Tanya Ryherd 10-1 in Flight 5 and Evelyn Haar bested Monica Whitman 10-1 in Flight 6.

Schmid and Haar also teamed up to beat Geyer and Crawford 10-7 in Flight 1 doubles, and Anna Mueller and Lindsey Pfingston bested Ryherd and Whitman 10-3 in Flight 3.

The Lady Comets' lone victory of the afternoon came in Flight 2 doubles where Hill and Palmer edged Bella Scott and Parkin 7-2 in a match tiebreaker at 9-all.

Stevens hosts St. Thomas More on Tuesday, while Rapid City Christian (2-5) takes on the Cavaliers next Thursday at Parkview Tennis Courts.

St. Thomas More 9, Rapid City Central 0: The Cavaliers rolled to shutout win over the Cobblers on Thursday at Parkview Tennis Courts.

In singles, Athena Franciliso beat Esther Pineiro 10-2 in Flight 1, Shriya Gangineni topped Emma Raisanen 10-2 in Flight 2, Katie Denholm bested Abby McNaboe 10-3 in Flight 3, Sophie Meyer topped Ella Miller 10-0 in Flight 4, Amity Strand beat Mattie Poynter 10-2 in Flight 5 and Madison Schmahl bested Macie Moser 10-1 in Flight 6.

In doubles, Denholm and Meyer beat Pineiro and Raisanen 10-3 in Flight 1, Franciliso and Gangineni topped McNaboe and Poynter 10-0 in Flight 2 and Strand and Schmahl bested Miller and Moser 10-3 in Flight 3.

Football

Crow Creek 28, Omaha Nation (Neb.) 0: The Chieftains moved to 2-0 on the season with a shutout win over a Nebraska squad.

No other information was made available for this game.

Crow Creek travels to Standing Rock, North Dakota next Thursday.

Standing Rock (N.D.) 48, Marty 0: The Braves fell in a shutout in their season-opener Thursday night.

No other information was made available for this game.

Marty travels to McLaughlin on Sept. 10.

Volleyball

Pierre T.F. Riggs 3, Douglas 0: The Governors blanked the Patriots on Thursday night, 25-15, 25-16, 25-8 in Box Elder.

No other information was made available for this game.

Douglas (2-6) travels to Hill City (4-3) on Tuesday.

New Underwood 3, White River 0: New Underwood picked up its second consecutive best-of-five straight-sets victory on Thursday over White River, winning 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 on the road.

No other information was made available for this game.

New Underwood (4-2) travels to Lyman (0-2) next Thursday, while White River (1-1) faces Little Wound and Stanley County in a triangular Saturday in Fort Pierre.

Gregory 3, Lyman 0: The Lady Gorillas bested the Raiders in straight sets Thursday night, 25-23, 25-12, 25-19.

No other information was made available for this game.

Gregory (1-1) hosts Edgemont (1-2) on Saturday, while Lyman (0-2) travels to Colome (1-3) on Tuesday.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 3, Crow Creek 1: The Braves needed an extended fourth set to get past the Lady Chieftains, 25-13, 22-25, 25-23 27-25.

No other information was made available for this game.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (1-1) hosts McLaughlin (1-3) on Tuesday, while Crow Creek (0-2) travels to Chamberlain (0-3) next Thursday.

Wall 3, Lead-Deadwood 0: The Lady Eagles cruised past the Golddiggers 25-18, 25-11, 25-18 on Thursday night in Wall.

No other information was made available for this game.

Wall (3-1) travels to Kadoka Area (1-0) next Thursday, while Lead-Deadwood (2-5) travels to Edgemont on Tuesday.