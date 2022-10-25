PREP ROUNDUP: STM avenges loss to Douglas with 4-set win over Patriots

The St. Thomas More volleyball team avenged a five-set loss to Douglas in their season opener with a four-set victory over the Patriots in their regular season finale Tuesday in Box Elder.

The Cavaliers overcame a one-set deficit to win 16-25, 25-15, 25-19, 26-24.

Reese Ross had a big night with 23 kills, six aces and 12 digs for STM (17-16), while Megan Lee poured in 10 kills and Ari King added three kils and three aces. Enna Henry tallied 18 assists, and Gretchen Henry and Scarlet Grimshaw chipped in 18 and 15 digs, respectively.

St. Thomas More will compete in the Region 8A playoffs, which kick off next Tuesday, while Douglas (11-19) travels to Spearfish for its regular season finale on Nov. 3.

BELLE FOURCHE 3, HILL CITY 0: The Broncs swept the Rangers for their 11th straight win to close out the regular season at home.

Belle Fourche beat its BHC foe 25-17, 25-18, 26-25.

No other information was made available.

The Broncs (29-6) and Rangers (20-12) will compete in the Region 8A playoffs next Tuesday.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, STURGIS BROWN 0: The Raiders swept the Scoopers 25-18, 25-9, 25-7 for their fifth win over the last matches on Tuesday at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

No other information was made available.

Stevens (21-10) travels to Spearfish on Monday, while Sturgis (4-25) hosts Rapid City Central in its season finale.

SPEARFISH 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1: The Spartans closed out a four-set win over the Cobblers, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21 on Tuesday in Spearfish.

No other information was made available.

Spearfish (10-19) hosts Rapid City Stevens on Monday, while Central (3-27) is at Sturgis.

KADOKA AREA 3, LAKOTA TECH 2: The Kougars edged the Tatanka in five sets, 25-8, 24-26, 17-25, 25-18, 15-5 on Tuesday in Pine Ridge.

No other information was made available.

Kadoka Area (14-14) will compete in the Region 7B playoffs, which kick off Monday, while Lakota Tech (21-9) will serve as the No. 1 seed in the Region 7A playoffs next Tuesday.

LOWER BRULE 3, SUNSHINE BIBLE ACAD. 3: The Lady Sioux overcame a one-set deficit to beat the Crusaders 14-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-11 in their regular season finale in Lower Brule.

No other information was made available.

Lower Brule (11-13) will compete in Region 6B playoffs, which start Monday.

LEMMON 3, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 0: The Cowgirls swept the Braves 25-14, 25-23, 25-17 on Tuesday in Lemmon.

No other information was made available.

Lemmon (14-15) will compete in the Region 8B playoffs, which start Monday, while Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (6-19) will compete in the Region 6A playoffs next Tuesday.

TIMBER LAKE 3, WALL 2: The Lady Eagles came back from a two-set deficit but the Panthers held on for a 25-18, 25-13, 13-25, 19-25, 15-13 win in their regular season finale in Timber Lake.

No other information was made available.

Timber Lake (20-8) will compete in the Region 8B playoffs, which kick off Monday, while Wall (15-14) will play in the Region 7B playoffs.

CROW CREEK 3, TODD CO. 0: The Lady Chieftains fended off a tough Lady Falcons squad for a 25-17, 28-26, 25-21 win in their regular season finale in Mission.

No other information was made available.

Crow Creek (5-18) will compete in the Region 6A playoffs, which begin Tuesday, while Todd County (0-29) will play in the Region 7A playoffs.

NEW UNDERWOOD 3, PHILIP 0: The Tigers swept the Lady Scotties 25-22, 25-20, 25-12 on Tuesday in New Underwood.

No other information was made available.

New Underwood (18-13) and Philip (18-11) will compete in the Region 7B playoffs, which kick off Monday.

Football Playoffs

All Nations, Class A Quarterfinals

TODD COUNTY 48, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 0: The No. 1 Falcons blanked the No. 8 Warriors to advance to the All Nations Class A semifinals on Tuesday in Mission.

No other information was made available.

Todd County (9-0) will face No. 5 Winnebago, Neb. (7-2) on Saturday for a spot in the state championship game. St. Francis Indian closed out the season at 3-6.

WINNEBAGO, NEB. 40, LITTLE WOUND 0: The No. 4 Mustangs were blanked by the team out of northeastern Nebraska on Tuesday.

No other information was made available.

No. 5 Winnebago (7-2) will face top-seeded Todd County (9-0) in the semifinals Saturday. Little Wound closed out the season at 5-3.

RED CLOUD 52, PINE RIDGE 0: The No. 2 Crusaders scored a mercy-rule win over the No. 7 Thorpes to advance to the semifinals.

No other information was made available.

Red Cloud (8-1) will host No. 3 Standing Rock, N.D. (7-2) on Saturday for a spot in the state championship game. Pine Ridge closed out the season at 1-6.

All Nations, Class B Quarterfinals

LOWER BRULE 60, MARTY 0: The No. 1 Sioux remained undefeated Tuesday with a mercy-rule win over the No. 8 Braves in the All Nations Class B quarterfinals Tuesday.

No other information was made available.

Lower Brule (9-0) will play No. 4 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Zina (2-7) in the semifinals Saturday. Marty closed out the season at 0-9.

CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE/TIOSPAYE TOPA 62, CRAZY HORSE 20: The Chiefs topped the Braves on Tuesday in the All Nations Class B quarterfinals.

No other information was made available.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa (2-7) will face top-seeded Lower Brule (9-0) in the semifinals Saturday. Crazy Horse closed out the season at 3-5.

OMAHA NATION, NEB. 36, CROW CREEK 22: The Chieftains were halted by the Chiefs in the All Nation Class B quarterfinals on Tuesday.

No other information was made available.

Omaha Nation (2-7) will face No. 2 Tiospa Zina (6-3) in the semifinals Saturday. Crow Creek closed out the season at 4-5.