PREP ROUNDUP: STM boys earn road win over Red Cloud

The St. Thomas More boys basketball team went into Red Cloud on Thursday as it looked to pick up a win over a tough Crusader team.

When it was all said and done, the Cavaliers played a solid game on both sides of the ball and scored a 56-36 victory over Red Cloud.

St. Thomas More (15-2) will play Dell Rapids in the DWU Classic in Salem on Saturday, while the Crusaders (11-6) host Hot Springs.

LAKOTA TECH 79, LOWER BRULE 73: The Tatanka handed Lower Brule its second loss of the season and snapped its seven-game winning streak with a win over the Sioux on Thursday.

Lakota Tech (9-5) will play at Custer Saturday, while Lower Brule (13-2) hosts Freeman/Academy Marion.

JONES COUNTY 89, DUPREE 57: Jones County led 56-33 at the half as it ran past the Tigers on Thursday.

The Coyotes (3-12) will host Kadoka Area at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, while Dupree (4-10) is at Bison on Saturday.

HARDING COUNTY 77, TIOSPAYE TOPA 28: The Ranchers snapped a two-game slide with a win over the Thunderhawks.

Harding County (12-5) will host New England, North Dakota on Tuesday, while Tiospaye Topa (2-11) takes on Wakpala at 3 p.m. on Friday.

HULETT, Wyo. 52, EDGEMONT 20: Hulett, Wyoming outscored the Moguls 29-9 in the second half to secure the win.

The Moguls (4-14) will travel to Kadoka Area on Saturday.

Girls Basketball

HARDING COUNTY 82, TIOSPAYE TOPA 21: The Ranchers picked up their ninth win of the season with a lopsided victory over the Thunderhawks.

Harding County (9-9) hosts Bison on Monday, while Tiospaye Topa (4-9) is at Timber Lake on Tuesday.

CUSTER 46, SPEARFISH 41: Custer edged the Spartans to earn a hard-fought victory on Thursday.

The Wildcats (10-8) will host Hill City Tuesday, while Spearfish (5-10) hosts Rapid City Christian.

KADOKA AREA 53, TODD COUNTY 49: The Kougars bounced back from a pair of losses to pick up a win over the Falcons.

Kadoka Area (11-4) will host Bison on Saturday, while Todd County (7-7) hosts Miller.

Wrestling

STURGIS 68, BELLE FOURCHE 6: The Scooper wrestling team picked up an easy victory over Belle Fourche in a dual Thursday night in Sturgis.

Sturgis will travel to Spearfish for another dual at 5 p.m. on Friday, while the Broncs compete in the Region 4A tournament Feb. 19.

