PREP ROUNDUP: STM boys pull away from Belle Fourche

The St. Thomas More boys basketball team used a third quarter surge to run away with a 50-27 victory over Belle Fourche on their home court in their regular season finale Monday evening.

The Cavaliers (17-3), playing strong defense all game, took a 10-5 advantage after the first quarter and played equally-matched basketball with the Broncs (9-10) in the second, barely outscoring their opponents 11-10 in the frame and leading 21-15 at halftime.

Gabe Heck drilled a pair of 3-pointers for Belle Fourche in the second period to keep his squad's deficit close.

Coming out of the break, fueled by eight points from Ryan Wojcik and six points from Jack Green, who combined had scored just four in the first half, STM outscored Belle Fourche 20-5 in the third quarter to stretch its lead to 19, 41-22, entering the final frame.

Green hit a 3 in the fourth quarter to help seal the 23-point win and extend the Cavaliers' winning streak to four games. In doing so, St. Thomas More equaled its third fewest points allowed this season, while holding the Broncs to their fewest points scored on offense.

Wojcik, along with Ben Feist, finished with a game-high 14 points for the Cavaliers, while Green ended with 10 points. Heck led the Broncs with nine points, and Aiden Griffin chipped in seven.