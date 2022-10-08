PREP ROUNDUP: STM boys soccer upsets Vermillion, advances to state title game

The No. 3 St. Thomas More boys soccer team punched its ticket to the Class A state championship game after scoring a big 6-3 upset victory over No. 2 Vermillion Saturday on the road.

Tom Solano led the way for the Cavaliers with a hat trick, starting with his first goal of the game in the 26th minute, assisted by Will Green.

From there, Ethan Billau scored another in the 39th minute and Trevor Erlandson kicked off the scoring in the second half after finding the back of the net in the 59th minute.

Solano scored his next two in the 64th and 75th minutes, before Billau closed out the scoring to put the match out of reach.

Winston Prill finished with nine saves for STM in net.

The Cavaliers (10-4) will play No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian (11-0-3) at Tea Area High School next Saturday.

Class AA

Boys

RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, SIOUX FALLS 1: Gabe Cox scored a pair of goals and assisted on a third as No. 6 Rapid City Stevens upset No. 3 Sioux Falls Jefferson on Saturday, advancing to the semifinals of the State AA boys soccer tournament.

The win avenges a 5-2 loss to the Cavaliers in August and was the first win ever for the Raiders against the Cavs in boys soccer.

The Raiders opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when Ryan Gaughan sent a through pass up to Cox on the right side of the field. Cox then found the right side of the net, lacing a shot past Cavs keeper Carter Locy.

The Cavs found the equalizer six minutes later when Byron Ochoa netted a direct kick from about 30 yards out.

Both teams opened the second half with great defensive play. The Raiders took the lead in the 54th minute when Cox fielded a targeted pass from Ty Gagne in front of the Cavs net which Cox collected and fired the shot past Ochoa.

The Cavs spent most of the rest of the game trying to penetrate the Raiders defense and get the equalizer. Raiders keeper Shawn Bauer was up to the challenge, collecting or swatting away six second half shots, including a pair of successive shots by the Cavs’ Mason Koch.

“We had good teamwork in the back and we were able to apply pressure on them,” Raiders goalie Shawn Bauer said. “It’s amazing to finally beat them and it gives us more motivation to keep working hard and get to state.”

Nearing the final minute of action, the Raiders iced the playoff win when Luther Busching passed to Cox, who sent a pass to the middle where an approaching Miles Cutler promptly booted the ball into the net.

“I just snuck it in there,” said Cutler. "I saw Gabe with it and he was going to send it to me. I knew I had to shoot.”

Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro said the Raiders were motivated for the Cavaliers game.

“We knew the game earlier this season with Jefferson was not our best effort," he said. "The boys wanted this win in the worst way. We are a different team now than the team in August."

The Raiders took 15 shots with six on frame compared to 17 shots for the Cavs with nine on frame. Bauer finished with eight saves for the Raiders, 11-2-1 on the season.

“Each season, we work hard to improve our game and execute better from a tactical standpoint every week," Fierro said. "At this point, the guys are playing with more and more heart too. We are at a point in the season where we are hitting our stride.”

Stevens will play No. 2 O'Gorman (12-2-1) Tuesday on the road for a spot in Saturday's state title game.

Girls

SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 1, RAPID CITY STEVENS 0: After playing to a scoreless tie at the end of double overtime, No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln advanced to the next round of the Class AA playoffs with a shootout win over No. 7 Rapid City Stevens on Saturday.

Both teams had multiple opportunities to score during the game, but neither could find the back of the net.

After a pair of scoreless overtime periods, the Patriots earned their spot in the semifinals with a 4-3 win in the shootout.

With the win, Sioux Falls Lincoln will play Aberdeen Central with a chance to earn a spot in the championship match.

The Raiders close out the season at 9-5-0.

Volleyball

JONES COUNTY 3, NEW UNDERWOOD 0: The Coyotes improves to 21-0 with a straight set victory over New Underwood on Saturday.

Jones County opened with a 25-23 win in the third, won the second 25-10 and closed it out with a 25-19 victory in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Coyotes will host Lyman on Tuesday, while the Tigers (12-9) travel to Lead-Deadwood.

DOUGLAS 3, STURGIS 0: The Patriots bounced back from a loss to defeat the Scoopers on Saturday.

Douglas put the match away with 25-17, 25-23 and 25-22 victories.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Patriots (6-10) will play at Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday, while Sturgis (2-19) is at Lead-Deadwood on Thursday.

MITCHELL 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Kernels snapped a five-match losing skid with a win over the Cobblers.

Mitchell won the first set 25-20, took the second 29-27 and put the match out of reach with a 25-9 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Rapid City Central (3-20) will play at Brandon Valley on Friday.

HURON 3, RAPID CITY STEVENS 1: Huron won its second match in a row after defeating the Raiders on Saturday.

The Tigers took the first set 25-21, before winning the second 25-20.

Stevens cut the deficit with a 25-21 win in the third, but Huron regained the momentum and closed it out with a 25-22 fourth.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Raiders (15-7) will host Douglas on Tuesday.