PREP ROUNDUP: STM girls blown out by West Central

The St. Thomas More girls basketball team suffered its first loss in over a month as West Central took an early lead and kept up the pressure the rest of the way for a 64-42 victory Friday evening in West Central.

The Trojans went into the second with an 18-10 lead and outscored the Cavaliers 21-9 heading into the break for a 39-19 advantage.

West Central continued to pull away in the third and led 62-31.

STM’s defense held the Trojans to two points in the fourth quarter, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Trojans remained unbeaten on the season.

No statistics were made available for this game.

The Cavaliers (8-2) look to get back on track when they take on Parkston in the Hanson Classic in Mitchell at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

NEW UNDERWOOD 56, TIMBER LAKE 50: The Tigers outscored Timber Lake 16-7 in the final quarter of play to score a comeback win over the Panthers.

No other information was made available for this game.

New Underwood (4-5) is at Little Wound on Tuesday, while Timber Lake (4-3) hosts Sully Buttes.

West River Tournament

FAITH 36, UPTON 33: Faith edged Upton, Wyoming Friday for a spot in the West River Tournament championship game.

TyAnn Mortenson led the Longhorns with 10 points, Jaysee Jones added nine points and Cassidy Schuelke finished with eight.

Alyson Louderback paced Upton with eight points.

Faith will play Wall at 8 p.m. on Saturday, while Upton takes on Edgemont for third place 5 p.m.

WALL 46, EDGEMONT 35: The Eagles cruised to a semifinal win in the West River Tournament over the Moguls Friday night in Newell.

No other information was made available for this game.

MOORCROFT 50, NEWELL 34: Moorcroft, Wyoming earned its spot in the consolation title game with a win over the Irrigators.

Kailee Gill paced Moorcroft with 13 points, while Talissa Fischbach and Madelyn Weeda added nine apiece.

Mary Mahaffy led Newell with eight points.

Moorcroft will play Hot Springs at 2 p.m. on Saturday, while the Irrigators take on Oelrichs at 11 a.m.

HOT SPRINGS 65, OELRICHS 38: The Bison had little trouble Friday night as they earned a win over Oelrichs.

No other information was made available for this game.

Boys Basketball

BELLE FOURCHE 62, REDFIELD 51: Belle Fourche pulled away in the second half for a win over Redfield at the Redfield Classic on Friday.

Ryker Audiss led the Broncs with 20 points, Aiden Giffin added 18 points and Anthony Staley finished with 10.

Peyton Osborn and Mitchell Mack paced the Pheasants with 16 points apiece, while Nolan Gall added 12.

Belle Fourche (5-3) will play Northwestern in Redfield at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

West River Tournament

HOT SPRINGS 47, NEW UNDERWOOD 43: Hot Springs advanced to the title game of the West River Tournament with a narrow victory over New Underwood on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Bison (6-1) will play Faith at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, while the Tigers take on Upton for third place at 3:30 p.m.

FAITH 62, UPTON 61: Caden Selby scored 22 points as he led the Longhorns to a win over Upton, Wyoming in the semifinals of the West River Tournament on Friday.

Jackson Schauer chipped in with 20 points for Faith, while Luca Brooks of Upton led all scorers with 29 points.

WALL 66, EDGEMONT 29: The Eagles advanced to the consolation title game of the West River Tournament with a win over the Moguls.

No other information was made available for this game.

Wall (4-3) will play Moorcroft at p.m. on Saturday, while Edgemont takes on Newell for seventh place at 11 a.m.

MOORCROFT 53, NEWELL 24: The Wolves led 24-10 at the half as they ran past the Irrigators.

Colton Burtzlaff led Newell with 14 points.

