PREP ROUNDUP: STM girls edge Red Cloud in OT

The St. Thomas More girls basketball team picked up a tough road win as it pulled away in overtime and scored the 51-48 victory over Red Cloud on Tuesday.

Despite trailing in the fourth quarter, the Crusaders battled back and overcame a 12-point deficit thanks to a pair of game-tying free throws from Stevi Fallis with 0.4 remaining in regulation.

In overtime, the Cavaliers took over and pulled away after Red Cloud’s Allison Richards and Jordan Derby fouled out.

Reese Ross led STM with 23 points, while Mairin Duffy chipped in with 13.

Fallis led all scorers with 25 points, including five 3-pointers.

The Cavaliers (14-3) will host Viborg-Hurley in the DWU Classic in Mitchell on Friday, while Red Cloud (14-2) travels to Florence/Henry.

SPEARFISH 82, STURGIS 51: Stella Marcus scored her 1,000th career point to lead Spearfish to a victory over Sturgis on Tuesday.

Marcus led the way for the Spartans with 25 points, while going 6-for-12 on 3s. Mya Kochuten added 15 points for the Spartans, Jozie Dana had 14 points and Taylor Duncan finished with 11.

Reese Ludwick paced the Scoopers with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Spearfish (5-9) will play at Custer on Thursday, while Sturgis (3-13) hosts Hot Springs on Friday.

WINNER 72, TODD COUNTY 33: Winner outscored the Falcons 44-16 in the second half as it pulled away for the victory.

Bella Swedlund paced the Warriors with 28 points and 11 rebounds, while Kelsey Sachtjen finished with 19 points and 11 boards.

Alexis Walking Eagle led Todd County with nine points and eight rebounds.

Winner (9-8) will host McLaughlin on Friday, while the Falcons (6-6) host St. Francis Indian at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

HILL CITY 44, DOUGLAS 24: The Rangers held Douglas to a scoreless first quarter as they ran past the Patriots on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Hill City (11-6) travels to Lakota Tech on Saturday, while Douglas (2-12) is at Lead-Deadwood.

WHITE RIVER 78, BENNETT COUNTY 38: The Tigers cruised to their 12th win of the season on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

White River (12-2) is at Bridgewater-Emery on Friday, while the Warriors (5-9) host Cody-Kilgore, Nebraska on Thursday.

Boys Basketball

HOT SPRINGS 61, DOUGLAS 56: The Bison fought back from an early deficit to score the win over the Patriots.

Camron Maciejewski paced Hot Springs with 25 points, while Braden Grill tacked on 13.

Jesse Hand led Douglas with 12 points and Connor Sauvage finished with 10.

The Bison (12-3) will play at Sturgis on Friday, while the Patriots (2-13) play at Hill City on Saturday.

SPEARFISH 57, STURGIS 36: The Spartans bounced back from a loss to score a victory over the Scoopers Tuesday night in Spearfish.

Seth Hamilton led the Spartans with 15 points, Ryan Heinert chipped in with 14 points and Antonio Serrano finished with nine.

Owen Cass and Gavin Ligtenberg paced Sturgis with eight points apiece.

Spearfish (6-8) will play at Custer Thursday, while the Scoopers (3-13) host Hot Springs Friday.

PLATTE-GEDDES 57, TODD COUNTY 52: The Black Panthers scored their seventh win in a row with a victory over the Falcons on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Todd County (7-9) will host Miller on Monday.

