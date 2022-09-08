PREP ROUNDUP: STM tennis tops rival RC Christian

The St. Thomas More girls tennis team scored a 7-2 win over crosstown rival Rapid City Christian on Thursday at Parkview.

In singles action, the Cavaliers took a 5-1 advantage, starting with a pair of 10-1 victories from Athena Franciliso and Madison Schmahl.

Franciliso earned a victory over Riley Geyer in Flight 1, while Schmahl defeated Monica Whitman in Flight 6.

In other singles action, Shriya Gangineni defeated Ciera Crawford 10-3 in Flight 2, Katelyn Denholm dropped Allison Hill 10-5 in Flight 3 and Amity Strand picked up a 10-3 victory in Flight 5.

On the doubles side of competition, Franciliso and Gangineni scored a 10-5 win over Hill and Katie Nelson in Flight 2, while Stand and Schmahl earned a 10-3 victory in Flight 3.

St. Thomas More is back in action Monday when it travels to Aberdeen Roncalli, while the Comets travel to Yankton on Thursday.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 9, BROOKINGS 0: Rapid City Stevens improved to 11-0 with a straight set victory over Brookings on Thursday.

Peyton Ogle and Anna Mueller finished the day with 10-0 singles victories as Ogle defeated Sophie Tanner in Flight 2 and Mueller dropped Paige Foster in Flight 3,

The Raiders will play Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Roosevelt as a part of the BV Metro Area Jamboree starting at 9 a.m. today.

Volleyball

WAGNER 3, GREGORY 0: Wagner bounced back from a loss to earn a straight set victory over Gregory.

The Red Raiders won the first set 25-10, took the second 25-14 and closed it out with a 25-15 third.

Emma Yost paced the Gorillas with 15 kills, while Macy Koupal finished with 27 assists.

Gregory (3-3) is at Wessington Springs on Saturday.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 3, LEOLA/FREDERICK AREA 1: Mobridge-Pollock earned a four-set win over Leola/Frederick Area.

The Titans took the first set 25-18, but the Tigers bounced back and took the next three 26-24, 25-13 and 25-16.

Charley Henderson paced Mobridge with 16 kills, five aces and three blocks, while Emma Keller had 14 kills and 22 assists.

The Tigers (6-0) will host Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Saturday.

EDGEMONT 3, GUERNSEY-SUNRISE, WYO., 0: The Moguls cruised to a straight-set victory over Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyoming.

Edgemont won the first set 25-12, the second 25-7 and closed it out with a 25-18 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Moguls (5-4) will host Hemingford, Nebraska on Tuesday.

KADOKA AREA 3, WALL 0: The Kougars earned their second win of the season after defeating Wall on Thursday.

Kadoka took the first set 25-22, took the second 25-14 and put the match away with a 25-15 third.

No statistics were provided for this matchup.

The Kougars (2-1) will host Bennett County Saturday, while the Eagles (3-2) travel to Dupree on Tuesday.

Cross Country

Person, Krautschun earn individual titles at Belle Fourche Invitational

Lead-Deadwood’s Hallie Person and Lane Krautschun of Belle Fourche led the way for their teams in the individual standings at the Belle Fourche Invitational on Thursday.

Person led the girl’s side in 21:05.31, followed by Douglas’ Kira Ubence (22:07.48) and Custer’s Brit Wheeler (22:35.11).

On the boys’ side, Krautschun finished first in 17:05.33, Custer’s Gage Grohs finished second in 17:35.58 and Buffalo, Wyoming’s Zach Freise rounded out the top three in 18:04.56.

Buffalo led the boys’ team standings with 34 points, Belle Fourche was second with 62 and Custer finished third with 66.

Buffalo also led the way in the girls’ team standings with 23, while Custer finished second with 35.