PREP ROUNDUP: STM's VanLiere, Spearfish top Belle Fourche Ryder Cup

The Spearfish boys golf team edged the team standings, while St. Thomas More's Vincent VanLiere took the top spot in the individual rankings at the Belle Fourche Ryder Cup Tuesday morning.

The Spartans finished with a team score of 337, the Broncs came in second with 344, the Cavaliers were a close third with 338 and Sturgis rounded out the field with 361.

VanLiere of STM finished first with a 72, while Aiden Voyles was second with a 75 and Parker Reede of Spearfish took third with an 80.

Spearfish’s Charlie Rasmussen and Josh Sundsted shared fourth place with Garrett Heig of More with 85 apiece, followed by Isaac Voyles of Belle Fourche in seventh with 86, Bennett Kortan of Spearfish in eighth with 87 and Jace Owens of Sturgis rounded out the top eight with 88.

The Spartans, Broncs and the Scoopers will be back in action at the Boulder Canyon Invite on Tuesday, while the Cavaliers compete at the RCAS Invite on Thursday.

Volleyball

DOUGLAS 3, CUSTER 0: The Patriots snapped a four-game losing skid with a win over the Wildcats in Douglas on Tuesday.

The Patriots opened the match with a 25-9 victory, before taking a 2-0 advantage with a 25-12 win in the second.

Douglas didn't let up the rest of the way as they it closed out the match with a 25-20 win in the third.

No statistics were made available for this match.

The Patriots (2-5) will host Pierre Thursday, while Custer (2-3) hosts Newell.

LAKOTA TECH 3, CRAZY HORSE 0: Lakota Tech opened the season with a win after dropping Crazy Horse on Tuesday.

The Tatanka opened the match with a 25-10 win in the first, won the second 25-16 and put the match away with a dominant 25-4 third.

No statistics were made available for this match.

Lakota Tech is back in action when it hosts Pine Ridge Thursday, while Crazy Horse (0-1) is at Tiospaye Topa Tuesday.

PLATTE-GEDDES 3, TODD COUNTY 0: Platte-Geddes improved to 4-0 early in the season with a straight-set victory over the Falcons.

The Black Panthers took the first two sets 25-8 and 25-7, before closing it out with a 25-12 third.

No statistics were made available for this match.

Platte-Geddes hosts Colome on Thursday, while Todd County (0-3) is at McLaughlin on Saturday.

JONES COUNTY 3, WALL 0: The Coyotes earned their third consecutive victory with a win over Wall.

Jones County jumped ahead with a 25-18 win in the first set, won the second 25-11 and put the match away with a 25-19 third.

No statistics were made available for this match.

The Coyotes (3-0) will host Philip Tuesday, while the Eagles (2-1) host Lead-Deadwood on Thursday.

BURKE 3, WINNER 0: The Cougars opened the season with a straight-set victory over the Warriors.

Burke won the first set 25-13, the second 25-19 and the third 25-17.

No statistics were made available for this match.

Burke (2-0) will travel to Kimball/White Lake Thursday, while Winner (0-3) is at Valentine, Nebraska.

STANLEY COUNTY 3, CHAMBERLAIN 1: Stanley County bounced back from a second set loss to defeat the Cubs on Tuesday.

The Buffaloes took the first set 25-16, before Chamberlain stormed back to take the second 25-23.

Stanley County regained the momentum with a 25-10 third and put the match away with a 25-21 fourth.

No statistics were made available for this match.

The Buffaloes (3-1) host White River on Saturday, while the Cubs (0-3) travel to Wagner Thursday.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, ALLIANCE, NEB., 0: The Comets cruised to their sixth win of the season on Tuesday.

Christian won the first two sets 25-18 and closed it out with a narrow 26-24 win in the third.

No statistics were made available for this match.

Rapid City Christian (6-0) hosts Sturgis on Thursday.

Hot Springs 3, Lead-Deadwood 1: The Lady Bison topped the Golddiggers 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 in Black Hills Conference action Tuesday night.

No statistics were made available for this match.

Tennis

ST. THOMAS MORE 9, SPEARFISH 0: The Cavaliers kicked off the week with a shutout victory over the Spartans in Spearfish.

No other information was made available for this match.

St. Thomas More will play Rapid City Central Thursday afternoon at Parkview.