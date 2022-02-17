PREP ROUNDUP: Sturgis boys defeat Red Cloud on late 3-pointer

Thanks to a Dysen Peterson 3-point shot with four seconds remaining in regulation, the Sturgis boys basketball team earned an upset victory over Red Cloud on Tuesday night.

The Scoopers gained the early lead and carried a 30-22 advantage into the half. Both teams battled late, but Sturgis scored the late basket and held on for its second victory in a row.

No other information was made available for this game.

Sturgis (5-13) hosts Douglas on Tuesday, while Red Cloud (12-6) hosts Mobridge-Pollock on Saturday.

TODD COUNTY 75, PINE RIDGE 59: Todd County earned its third win in a row with a victory over the Thorpes on Thursday.

Ashton Eagle Bear led the way for the Falcons with 13 points.

Beau Big Crow paced Pine Ridge with 19 points, Christian Pulliam added 14 points and Juan Espinosa finished with 12.

Todd County (9-9) hosts White River on Saturday, while the Thorpes (3-14) play at McLaughlin at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

BRANDON VALLEY 77, SPEARFISH 50: The Lynx picked up a victory over Spearfish in Brandon Valley on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Lynx (8-9) travel to Mitchell on Tuesday, while Spearfish (7-9) is at Harrisburg at 4 p.m. on Friday.

CRAZY HORSE 71, TIOSPAYE TOPA 28: The Chiefs jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back en route to a lopsided win over the Thunderhawks.

No other information was made available for this game.

Crazy Horse (6-9) hosts Wakpala at 6 p.m. on Friday, while Tiospaye Topa closed out the season at 3-14.

TIOSPA ZINA 68, MILBANK 54: The Wambdi closed out the first quarter with a 19-9 lead as they dropped the Bulldogs.

No other information was made available for this game.

Tiospa Zina (10-6) is at Groton Area Monday.

LOWER BRULE 83, PHILIP 64: The Sioux improved to 16-2 with a win over the Scotties Tuesday night in Lower Brule.

No other information was made available for this game.

Lower Brule is at Wolsey-Wessington on Saturday, while Philip (13-6) hosts Kadoka Area on Friday.

Girls Basketball

BRANDON VALLEY 45, SPEARFISH 35: Brandon Valley battled back in the second half to score a victory over the Spartans on Thursday.

Hilary Behrens led the Lynx with 17 points, while Sidney Thue chipped in with 11.

Mya Kocheten paced Spearfish with 11 points, Sofie Guthmiller added eight points and Jozie Dana finished with seven.

The Spartans (5-12) will play at Harrisburg at 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

DUPREE 47, NEWELL 28: The Tigers closed out the regular season with a win after defeating the Irrigators on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Newell finished the season at 7-12.

HARDING COUNTY 61, HULETT, Wyo. 23: The Ranchers cruised to a home victory over Hulett, Wyoming.

No other information was made available for this game.

Harding County finished out the regular season at 10-9.

JONES COUNTY 49, LYMAN 35: The Coyotes finished the regular season with three consecutive wins after dropping Lyman on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Jones County finished at 15-5, while the Raiders (6-13) close out the season at Kadoka Area on at 3 p.m. on Friday.

RED CLOUD 67, STURGIS 25: The Crusaders cruised to their 16th win of the season after beating the Scoopers.

No other information was made available for this game.

Red Cloud (16-2) will play at Bennett County in its regular season finale at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, while Sturgis (4-14) hosts Douglas on Tuesday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0