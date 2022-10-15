PREP ROUNDUP: Sturgis volleyball earns 4-set win over Red Cloud

The Sturgis volleyball team bounced back after a second-set loss to score a 3-1 win over Red Cloud on Saturday.

Sturgis won the first set 25-16 before Red Cloud tied it with a 25-23 victory in the second.

The Scoopers regained the momentum with a 25-22 win in the third and put the match away with a 25-11 fourth.

No other information was made available for this match.

Sturgis (4-19) will host Brookings on Friday, while the Lady Crusaders (7-15) host Pine Ridge on Tuesday.

BRANDON VALLEY 3, RAPID CITY STEVENS 0: The Lynx picked up a straight-set victory over the Raiders on Saturday.

Brandon Valley took the first set 25-19, won the second 25-18 and sealed the win with a 25-10 third.

Mya Hejl led the way for the Lynx with 10 kills, Josey Wickersham had 10 digs and Alli Gawarecki finished with 14 assists.

Rapid City Stevens (16-8) will play Watertown on Friday.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 3, HAMLIN 0: Mobridge-Pollock earned the team title at the Milbank tournament with a win over Hamlin.

Mobridge scored a narrow 28-26 win in the first set, before putting the match away with 25-22 and 25-23 victories.

Charley Henderson led the way for the Tigers with 10 kills, while Emma Keller finished with 18 assists.

Ally Abraham paced Hamlin with 21 kills and two aces.

Mobridge-Pollock (21-4) will host Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock, North Dakota on Tuesday.

Football

TIOSPA ZINA 58, MCLAUGHLIN 12: The Wambdi closed out the regular season with a win after defeating the Mustangs on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Tiospa Zina finished the season with a 4-3 record, while McLaughlin closed it out at 3-5.