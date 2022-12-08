PREP ROUNDUP: Sturgis wrestlers dominate in warm-up to Rapid City Invite

The Sturgis Brown boys wrestling team started the season on a high note Thursday with a pair of lopsided wins in a quad as a precursor to the Rapid City Invite this weekend at Summit Arena.

The Scoopers started the day with a 72-9 win over Huron and wrapped up their opening day of competition with a 43-20 win over Aberdeen Central.

Sturgis started with a bang against the Tigers and swiped 72 points via 11 pins and one forfeit.

The Sturgis victors over Huron included Korbin Bunch (106), Teryn Zebroski (113), Tegan Zebroski (120), Beau Peters (132), Cade Willnerd (138), Andon Hammerstrom (145), Kelson Dirk (170), Reese Jacobs (182), Aiden Werlinger (195), Zak Juelfs (220) and Dakarai Osborne (HVY).

The Scoopers continued a dominant day with a convincing win over the Golden Eagles with five pins, one major decision and three minor decisions.

Kalvin Ketelsen (152), Reese Jacobs (182), Zak Juelfs (220), Korbin Bunch (106) and Teryn Zebroski (113) all won by pin for Sturgis.

Aiden Werlinger claimed a 9-1 major decision victory at 195-pounds and Cade Willnerd (138), Chase Temple (160) and Tegan Zebroski (120) all claimed minor decision wins.

ABERDEEN CENTRAL 61, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 15

The Golden Eagles defeated the Cobblers thanks to nine pins, one minor decision and one major decision.

Rapid City Central saw solid performances from Zack Soderlin at 160-pounds who defeated Cordell Ryclik in an 8-2 decision, Jagar McCarthy at 106-pounds as he pinned Esten Foss at 3:12 and Ryan Tschetter at 113-pounds as he pinned Will Allen at 5:13.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 48, HURON 30

The Cobblers bounced back in their second matchup of the quad with a solid win over the Tigers.

Central's Dalton Rostad (138), Brody Knapp (195), Alex Wells (220), Jagar McCarthy (106), Ryan Tschetter (113) and Connor Salazar (126) each picked up six points with wins by pin.

Riley Schmidt defeated Huron's Brady Meyer 16-0 at 120-pounds to win by tech fall at 3:32. Logan Brown (132) defeated Aiden Zavesky 16-6 to pull a major decision victory and Tate Winter (145) defeated Lah Doh Soe 9-2 in a minor decision.

Girls Wrestling

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 9, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 0

The Cobblers defeated the Golden Eagles in girls action as Mataya Jacobs (106) pinned Eva Hinkle at 3:24 and Emily Hyde (126) defeated Ula Martin via decision 17-11.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 6, HURON 6

Central and Huron finished in a dead heat in girls competition Thursday at Summit Arena.

Cobblers 106-pounder Mataya Jacobs pinned Chalie Sah at 5:49 and Tigers 126-pounder Htee Htoo pinned Emily Hyde at 1:11.

Girls Basketball Scores

ST. THOMAS MORE 43, WORLAND (WYO.) 20

PHILIP 53, BENNETT COUNTY 21

Boys Basketball Scores

CRAZY HORSE 81, TAKINI 12

ST. THOMAS MORE 55, WORLAND (WYO.) 37