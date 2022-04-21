PREP ROUNDUP: Tanna Phares, Stevens win Raider Invite at Meadowbrook

Tanna Phares shot a 7-over 79 to lead the Rapid City Stevens girls golf team to victory in the Raider Invitational on Thursday at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Rapid City.

The junior birdied the par-4 fourth hole, par-5 fifth hole, par-5 ninth hole and par-4 10th hole, and parred six others to finish one stroke ahead of runner-up Ellie Jo Simpson of Pierre.

As a team, the Raiders had four golfers place in the top five and ended with 335 total strokes to beat the Governors by 20. The Stevens JV team placed third (454), followed by Sturgis (472) and Douglas (516). Rapid City Central and the Pierre JV squad also had participants but not enough for a team score.

Stevens sophomore Kamyn Shull shot an 82 to place third individually, while teammates Taylor Wit and Reese Howard placed fourth and fifth, respectively, both shooting 87.

Lilly Heisinger led Sturgis with a 98, Madison Lindblom paced Douglas with a 111 and Presley McCamly led Central with a 114.

STM's Horning wins Belle Fourche Invite; Spearfish claims team title

St. Thomas More eighth grader Rylan Horning led the 36-player field with a 15-over 87 to win the Belle Fourche Invitational by four strokes on Thursday at Belle Fourche County Club.

Teammate Amity Strand finished in a tie for sixth place with a 99, but the Cavaliers only carried three golfers and thus did not qualify for a team score as Spearfish grabbed the team title with a total score of 393, topping runner-up Custer by 48 strokes.

Hot Springs finished third (457), Belle Fourche came in fourth (471), Lead-Deadwood placed fifth (544) and Red Cloud ended in sixth (584). Little Wound and Lakota Tech both participated but did not have enough golfer for a team score.

Alison Kennedy led the Spartans with a 92, good for third place, while Olivia Torgerson shot a 98 for fifth place, Cadance Kilmer shot a 99 to tie for sixth place and Cora Gill shot a 104 to place ninth.

Custer was led by Shauna Zacher, who placed eighth with a 102.

Hot Springs had a pair of top 10 finishers in Sydney Olstad and Jordyn Conlon, who shot 91 and 106, respectively, to place second and 10th.

Lead-Deadwood also had a top 10 golfer in Jaida Jacobs, who placed fourth with a 97.

Track & Field

Custer girls win 8 events at home meet

The Wildcats claimed eight of 20 events at the Custer Invitational on Thursday.

Ramsey Karim won 400-meter dash (1 minute, 2.23 seconds), Kadense Dooley won the 1600 (5:29.38), Kellyn Kortemeyer won the shot put (46 feet, 6 inches) and the discus (146 feet, 6 inches) and Ciana Stiefel won the pole vault (9 feet, 3 inches)

The Wildcats' relay team of Jordyn Larsen, Rachel Miklos, Kylee Ellerton and Josey Wahlstrom also won the 4x100 relay (52.35), their relay team of Larsen, Dooley, Karim and Wahlstrom won the 4x400 (4:09.88) and their relay team of Ellerton, Maya Tennyson, Miklos and Brit Wheeler won the sprint medley (4:35.90).

Hot Springs claimed six events, led Jaylen Nachtigall, who won the 100 hurdles (16.88), 300 hurdles (51.33) and the long jump (15 feet, 1 inch). Teammates Meredith Ramaker won the 100 (13.78), Carlie DeBoer won the high jump (5 feet, 1 inch). The Lady Bison's relay team of Maggie Preuss, Shelby Westinghouse, Autumn Westinghouse and Kyra Utecht won the 4x800 (11:14.41).

Belle Fourche picked up two victories, as Natalia Biehl won the 3200 (17:20.22) and the relay team of Kailey Nowowiejski, Kaylin Garza, Dru Keegan and Mataya Ward won the 4x200 (1:51.56).

Other winners include New Underwood's Portia Wiebers in the 200 (28.83), Lead-Deadwood's Hallie Person in the 800 (2:36.75) and Douglas' Lamara Castaneda in the javelin (97 feet, 7 inches).

Custer, Douglas boys lead Custer Invite

The Wildcats and Patriots boys track and field teams each claimed four events at the Custer Invitational on Thursday.

Gage Grohs won the 1600 (4:45.04) for Custer, while teammate Dossen Elmore won javelin (134 feet, 4 inches). the Wildcats' relay team of Mikael Grace, Gage Tennyson, Hadyn Yackley and Blake Boyster won the 4x100 (44.36), and the relay team of Grace, Sam Gaulke, Miles Ellman and Boyster won the 4x400 (3:38.34).

Jason Maciejczak paced Douglas with wins in the shot put (59 feet, 5 inches) and discus (156 feet, 4 inches), while Kort Nicolaus won the 100 (11.69). The Patriots' relay team of Logan Huber, Anthony Moser, Landon Cast and Peyton Cast also won the sprint medley (3:56.25).

Sawyer Clarkson claimed two events for Belle Fourche, finishing first in the 800 (2:05.33) and 3200 (9:26.40), while Aiden Giffin won the 200 (22.97).

Warren Russel picked up both of Hot Springs' victories, placing first in the 110 hurdles (18.05) and 300 hurdles (44.49).

Other boys winners include St. Thomas More's Winston Prill in the pole vault (13 feet), Rapid City Stevens' Bryce Swanson in the long jump (20 feet, 3 inches), the Sturgis relay team of Connor Lurz, Ty Ferguson, Tayten Smeenk and Cash Daigle in the 4x800 (9:28.55) and the Lead-Deadwood relay team of Stryder Greenfield, Landon Williams, Phillip Sneesby and David Morris in the 4x200 (1:38.77).

