PREP ROUNDUP: Tatanka advance to SoDak 16

The No. 1 Lakota Tech volleyball team went into Thursday night’s Region 7A matchup with No. 4 Little Wound looking to earn a spot in the SoDak 16.

Although it wasn’t easy, the Tatanka earned that spot after scoring a 3-1 victory over the Mustangs at Lakota Tech High School.

Lakota Tech opened the match with a 25-15 victory in the first set, but Little Wound gained some momentum in the second and tied it up with a 25-18 win.

Despite losing the second set, the Tatanka battled back to take the third 25-22, before closing it out with a 25-11 win in the fourth.

Tawny Rodriguez led the way for the Tatanka with 22 kills and 30 digs, while Tahnee Durpis added 12 digs and Shyleigh Richard finished with 22 assists.

The Tatanka (23-9) will play Elkton-Lake Benton in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday, while Little Wound closed out the season at 12-13.

WINNER 3, PINE RIDGE 0: No. 3 Winner advanced to the SoDak 16 with a win over No. 2 Pine Ridge Thursday night at Lakota Tech High School.

The Warriors took the first set 25-15, edged the Thorpes 27-25 in the second and put closed it out with a 25-22 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Winner (12-19) will play Wagner in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday, while Pine Ridge finished at 18-13.

Region 8A

BELLE FOURCHE 3, HILL CITY 0: The No. 2 Broncs cruised into the SoDak 16 round of the Region 8A playoffs with a win over No. 3 Hill City on Tuesday.

Belle Fourche (31-6) won the opening set 25-15, dropped the Rangers (21-13) 25-21 in the second and finished it out with a 25-19 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Broncs will play Mobridge-Pollock in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday.

Region 6A

MILLER 3, DUPREE 0: No. 1 Miller advanced to the SoDak 16 with a straight-set victory over No. 4 Dupree on Thursday.

The Rustlers won the first set 25-11, took the second 25-12 and put it away with a 25-9 third.

Abbi Blake led Miller with 12 kills, while Tyra Gates finished with 38 assists.

The Rustlers (31-2) will play Groton Area Tuesday, while the Tigers finished at 11-13.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 3, STANLEY COUNTY 0: The No. 2 Tigers secured their spot in the SoDak 16 with a straight-set victory over No. Stanley County.

Mobridge-Pollock won the first set 25-9, took the second 25-12 and put the match away with a 25-18 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Tigers (26-6) will play Belle Fourche in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday, while the Buffaloes finished at 14-13.

Region 8B

TIMBER LAKE 3, LEMMON 0: No. 1 Timber Lake advanced to the SoDak 16 with a win over the No. 4 Cowgirls on Thursday.

The Panthers picked up the win with 25-22, 25-17 and 25-19 victories.

No other information was made available for this match.

Timber Lake (22-8) will play Wolsey-Wessington in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday, while the Cowgirls finished the season at 15-16.

FAITH 3, NEWELL 1: No. 3 Faith captured a spot in the SoDak 16 with a victory over the No. 2 Irrigators in Timber Lake.

The Longhorns won the first set 25-21 before Newell tied it up with a 25-23 victory in the second.

Faith secured a pair of narrow wins in the third and fourth sets (25-23, 25-22) to close out the match.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Longhorns (21-12) move on to Tuesday’s SoDak 16 against Chester Area, while the Irrigators finish out the season at 24-10.

Region 7B

JONES COUNTY 3, WALL 0: Top-seeded Jones County punched its ticket to the SoDak 16 with a straight set win over the No. 4 Eagles.

The Coyotes opened with a 25-13 win in the first set, took the second 25-10 and finished it out with a 25-14 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Jones County (30-1) will play Freeman in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday, while Wall finished out the season at 16-15.

KADOKA AREA 3, PHILIP 1: No. 6 Kadoka Area scored the upset victory over No. 2 Philip in a SoDak 16 qualifying matchup on Thursday.

The Kougars kicked off the match with a 25-18 win in the first, but the Scotties battled back to take the second 25-14.

Kadoka Area regained the momentum and took the next two sets 25-12 and 25-20.

No other information was made available for this match.

Kadoka Area (16-14) will play Burke on Tuesday, while Philip closed out the season at 19-12.

Region 5B

BURKE 3, GREGORY 0: No. 1 Burke had little trouble Thursday as it earned a spot in the SoDak 16 with a win over No. 4 Gregory.

The Cougars (30-4) won the first set 25-8, took the second 25-13 and finished it out with a 25-6 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Gorillas finished out the season at 13-16.