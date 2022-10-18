PREP ROUNDUP: Tatanka battle past Moguls in 5 sets

The Lakota Tech volleyball team overcame a one-set deficit to beat Edgemont in five sets Tuesday night in Pine Ridge.

The Tatanka edged the Moguls 12-25, 25-8, 17-25, 25-21, 15-7.

No other information was made available.

Lakota Tech (17-7) hosts Crow Creek on Wednesday, while Edgemont (14-9) is at New Underwood on Friday.

Belle Fourche 3, St. Thomas More 0: The Broncs topped the Cavaliers in straights for the second time this season, winning 25-15, 26-24, 25-19 in Black Hills Conference action.

Reese Ross tallied 14 kills, two blocks and 11 digs for STM (15-15), while Megan Lee earned seven kills and four aces. Ari King added 15 assists and Enna Henry chipped in seven, and Scarlet Grimshaw notched 11 digs.

Stats for Belle Fourche (28-6) were not made available.

The Broncs wrap up their regular season hosting Hill City next Tuesday, while the Cavs travel to Kadoka Area on Friday for the first of its last three regular season matches.

Kadoka Area 3, Stanley County 0: The Kougars had little trouble against the Lady Buffaloes on Tuesday, cruising to a 25-14, 25-20, 25-9 victory at home.

No other information was made available.

Kadoka Area (13-13) hosts St. Thomas More on Friday.

Stanley County 3, New Underwood 2: The Lady Buffaloes eked out a five-set win over the Tigers, winning 16-25, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 15-13 in Kadoka.

No other information was made available.

New Underwood (15-13) is at Edgemont on Friday.

Kadoka Area 3, New Underwood 0: The Kougars picked up their second win of the night, battling a tough Tigers squad for a 25-13, 27-25, 26-24 victory at home.

No other information was made available.

Jones County 3, Colome 0: The Coyotes wrapped up a strong regular season Tuesday, topping the Cowgirls 25-17, 25-12, 25-21 in Colome.

No other information was made available.

Jones County (28-1) awaits its first-round opponent in the Region 7B playoffs, set for Nov. 1, while Colome (6-18) hosts Centerville on Friday.

Lyman 3, Highmore-Harrold 1: The Raiders overcame a one-set deficit to defeat the Pirates 17-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-23 at home.

No other information was made available.

Lyman (7-16) hosts Chamberlain in its regular season finale next Monday.

Wagner 3, Winner 0: The Raiders cruised to a straight-set victory over the Warriors, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15 in Winner.

No other information was made available.

Winner (9-15) hosts Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Saturday.

Faith 3, Timber Lake 1: The Lady Longhorns held off of the Panthers in four sets Tuesday, winning 25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23 at home.

No other information was made available.

Faith (18-11) travels to Potter County on Friday, while Timber Lake (18-8) hosts Newell.

Spearfish 3, Hot Springs 0: The Spartans earned a straight-set victory over Black Hills Conference foe the Lady Bison on Tuesday, winning 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 on the road.

No other information was made available.

Spearfish (9-15) travels to Rapid City for the East-West Tournament at Naasz Gymnasium on Friday and Saturday, while Hot Springs (19-14) travels to Oelrichs for its regular season finale Monday.

Douglas 3, Lead-Deadwood 0: The Patriots rolled to a 25-8, 25-13, 25-6 win over the Golddiggers on Tuesday in Lead.

No other information was made available.

Douglas (10-13) plays Watertown at the East/West Tournament on Friday at Rapid City Stevens, while Lead-Deadwood (2-23) hosts Rapid City Christian.

Philip 3, Bennett County 0: The Lady Scotties beat the Lady Warriors 25-13, 25-8, 25-16 on Tuesday at home.

No other information was made available.

Philip (18-10) travels to New Underwood next Tuesday, while Bennett County (1-19) is at Little Wound on Monday.