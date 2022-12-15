PREP ROUNDUP: Tatanka girls edge Lady Eagles in LNI quarterfinals

Lakota Tech girls defeat Wall, advance to second round of LNI

The Lakota Tech girls basketball team advanced to the second round of the Oceti Sakowin bracket of the Lakota Nation Invitational after scoring a tough 48-43 victory over Wall Thursday in Rapid City.

The Eagles carried a 24-23 lead into the half, but the Tatanka gained the momentum and pulled it out with a 25-19 second half.

Melina Shangreaux paced Lakota Tech with 22 points, while Tawney Rodriguez chipped in with five points and 11 rebounds.

Paige Kjerstad paced Wall with 20 points and 14 boards.

The Tatanka (2-0) will play White River in the next round Friday at 2 p.m., while the Eagles (2-1) take on Custer in the consolation bracket at 8 a.m.

WHITE RIVER 46, CUSTER 44: The Tigers bounced back from a first-half deficit to defeat Custer in their first-round LNI matchup.

Maleena Brave led White River (3-0) with 17 points and five rebounds, while Kamaria Krogman finished with 13 points and five boards.

Alice Sadlacek paced the Wildcats (1-1) with 13 points, while Bailey Cass finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

RED CLOUD 56, DUPREE 34: Red Cloud advanced to the second round of the LNI with a win over Dupree.

Lolo Carlow led the way for the Crusaders with 15 points, while Ashlan Carlow finished with 13.

Taylee Jewett paced the Tigers with 11 points, while Rylin Rousseau had 11 rebounds.

Red Cloud (3-0) will play Rapid City Christian in the next round Friday at 3:30 p.m., while Dupree (1-3) play Little wound in a consolation matchup at 11 a.m.

Makosica Bracket

TODD COUNTY 58, MARTY 56: The Falcons edged Marty thanks to a 32-23 second half and advanced to the second round of the LNI on Thursday.

Julissa Shaw paced Todd County with 24 points, while Pe’ta Brave finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Hawk Bair led the Braves with a game-high 29 point and Jayla Bruguier had 13 points and eight boards.

The Falcons (1-2) will play Pine Ridge in the second round Friday at 2 p.m., while Marty (0-4) plays Lower Brule in the consolation bracket at 8 a.m.

PINE RIDGE 44, LOWER BRULE 42: The Thorpes earned a spot in the second round of the tournament with a narrow win over Lower Brule.

Tristiana Brewer led Pine Ridge (1-1) with 12 points, while Diane Long Visitor finished with 10 points.

Courtney Traversie paced the Sioux (1-2) with 12 points and 15 boards and Tory Grassrope tacked on 10 rebound.

ST. FRANCIS 41, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 34: St. Francis held off a late surge from Cheyenne-Eagle Butte to score a first-round victory on Thursday.

The Warriors were led by Sharlee Kills In Sight with 18 points, while Cante Anderson finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Tiana Johnson paced the Braves with nine points and seven rebounds.

St. Francis (1-2) will play Crow Creek in the second round Friday at 3:30 p.m., while Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (0-3) plays McLaughlin in the consolation bracket at 11 a.m.

CROW CREEK 53, MCLAUGHLIN 51: Crow Creek held off McLaughlin for a first-round victory on Thursday.

Kharmon Wells, Justine Dog Eagle and Ronessa Sazue led the Chieftains (2-1) with 15 points apiece.

Mari Jo Richards led the way for the Mustangs (1-2) with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

He Sapa Bracket

OMAHA NATION, NEB., 80, TAKINI 17: Omaha Nation, Nebraska jumped out to a 50-7 lead at the half en route to a win over Takini in the first round of the He Sapa bracket Thursday.

Mikkel Parker paced the Chiefs with 18 points, Tylisha McCauley added on 16 points and Latecia Contreras finished with 10.

Halo Waloke and Anessa One Skunk paced the Skyhawks with four points apiece.

Omaha Nation will play Oelrichs in the second round at 2 p.m. on Friday, while Takini (0-3) takes on Wakpala in the consolation semis at 8 a.m.

OELRICHS 47, WAKPALA 44: Oelrichs secured a spot in the second round of the He Sapa bracket with a win over Wakpala.

No other information was made available for this game.

TIOSPA ZINA 50, SANTEE, NEB., 48: Kannadee Bissonette scored 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as she led Tiospa Zina to a win over Santee, Nebraska.

Alexia Quinn chipped in with 12 points and 10 boards for the Wambdi, while Miley Pike paced Santee with 12 points.

Tiospa Zina (2-1) will play Tiospaye Topa in the second round Friday at 3:30 p.m., while Santee plays Crazy Horse at 11 a.m.

TIOSPAYE TOPA 50, CRAZY HORSE 30: The Thunderhawks cruised to a win over Crazy Horse as they advanced to the second round of the LNI.

Leilani Bowker led Tiospaye Topa (3-2) with 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Pamela Meeter finished with 10.

Necaeh O’Rourke paced the Chiefs (1-3) with 10 points.

Boys

Oceti Sakowin Bracket

WHITE RIVER 59, TODD COUNTY 32: Led by a trio of double-figure scorers, White River advanced to the next round of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Thursday.

Joe Sayler paced the Tigers with 16 points, Gavin Folkers added 12 points and TJ Beardt finished with 10.

Stacy Eagle Bear Poignee paced the Falcons with seven points and seven rebounds.

White River (3-0) will play Lakota Tech in the second round Friday at 7 p.m., while Todd County (1-2) takes on Custer in a consolation matchup at 6:30 p.m.

LAKOTA TECH 61, CUSTER 53: The Tatanka jumped out to a 39-19 lead at the half as they scored the win over the Wildcats on Thursday.

Marvin Richard III led Lakota Tech (2-0) with 16 points, while Kendrell Rooks finished with nine.

Kyle Virtue paced Custer (1-1) with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Rhett Lowe chipped in with 16 points.

LOWER BRULE 58, PINE RIDGE 47: Lower Brule outscored Pine Ridge 30-18 in the second half to secure a spot in the second round of the LNI.

Brian LaRoche Jr. paced the Sioux with 18 points, Gavin Thigh chipped in with 17 and Lane Gray finished with 10.

Anthony Steele led the Thorpes with 14 points, while Jaylen Rouillard finished with 10.

Lower Brule (2-0) will play Rapid City Christian in the second round Friday at 8:30 p.m., while Pine Ridge (1-1) plays Red Cloud in the consolation bracket at 12:30 p.m.

Matosica Bracket

CROW CREEK 73, WALL 68 (OT): Crow Creek scored an overtime victory over the Eagles in the opening round of the Matosica bracket on Thursday.

Quentin McBride Jr. led the Chieftains with 21 points, while Kiron Thompson finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

Brodi Sundall of Wall led all scorers with 23 points, Cedar Amiotte tacked on 18 points, Jace Mohr added 15 points and Ben Amundson finished with 10 points and 10 boards.

Crow Creek (1-2) will play Tiospa Zina Friday at 8:30 p.m., while the Eagles (1-1) take on McLaughlin at 12:30 p.m.

TIOSPA ZINA 35, MCLAUGHLIN 34: The Wambdi escaped with a narrow win over the Mustangs in the opening round of the LNI.

Tate Never Misses A Shot led Tiospa Zina (2-1) with 10 points, while Elias Sims and Raymin Yellow Earrings led McLaughlin (1-2) with 13 points apiece.

MARTY 63, LITTLE WOUND 42: The Braves carried a 35-16 lead into the half as they ran past Little Wound on Thursday.

Benicio Zephier paced Marty with 22 points, Kizer Ashes added 11 points and 10 boards and Greg Zephier finished with 10 points.

Tristen Kills Small led the way for the Mustangs with 10 points.

The Braves (1-2) will play St. Francis Friday at 7 p.m., while Little Wound (1-2) takes on Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at 9:30 a.m.

ST. FRANCIS 47, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 43: St. Francis overcame a second-half surge from Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on its way to advancing to the second round of the LNI.

Darin Arcoren Jr. led the Warriors (1-1) with 11 points, while Ty Valandra finished with 10.

MacKenzie Cass paced the Braves (0-4) with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Kingslee Parker finished with 10.

He Sapa Bracket

SANTEE, NEB., 112, TIOSPAYE TOPA 72: Despite a big game from Tiospaye Topa’s Kristapher Meeter, Santee advanced to the second round of the He Sapa bracket.

Austyn Saul had 51 points and 15 rebounds for Santee, Justus Denney added 14 points, and the duo of Tasunka Starlin and Nunpa Torrez finished with 13 apiece.

Meeter led the way for the Thunderhawks with 54 points and 12 rebounds.

Santee (3-0) will play Omaha Nation, Neb., Friday at 7 p.m., while Tiospaye Topa (2-2) plays Takini in the consolation bracket at 9:30 a.m.

OMAHA NATION, NEB., 85, TAKINI 35: Omaha Nation, Nebraska cruised to a victory over Takini on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

WAKPALA 66, OELRICHS 27: Wakpala gained a 37-9 advantage heading into the half and didn’t look back as it defeated Oelrichs.

Ashtyn Kills Small led the Sioux with 26 points, while Zachary Moran chipped in with 10 points.

Stanley Walking led the Tigers with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Edwin Fills Pipe finished with 12 points.

Wakpala (1-1) will play Crazy Horse Friday at 8:30 p.m., while Oelrichs (0-3) takes on Dupree in the consolation bracket at 12:30 p.m.

CRAZY HORSE 72, DUPREE 54: Led by three double-digit scorers, the Chiefs scored a victory over Dupree in their LNI matchup on Thursday.

Hyden Martin led Crazy Horse (4-0) with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Richard Pumpkin Seed and Noah Iron Horse added 16 points apiece.

Klayte McLellan led the Tigers (0-3) with 15 points, Braydon Terveen-Smith added 11 points and Randen Eagle Chasing finished with 10 rebounds.