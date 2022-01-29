PREP ROUNDUP: Thunder come from behind to beat Watertown, stay unbeaten

The Rushmore Thunder varsity hockey squad fell behind early but battled back in the third period and scored a trio of goals to earn a 5-4 victory over Watertown on Saturday.

After falling behind by six goals in the first two periods of Friday night’s matchup, the Lakers found the back of the net first Saturday when Thomas Foley lit the lamp on an assist from Austin McBride.

Hunter Walla tied the game for the Thunder in the fifth minute, but Watertown answered less than a minute later on Foley’s second goal of the game.

The Lakers added to their lead in the 13th minute on a goal from Dakota Woertink and closed the opening period with a 3-1 advantage.

Alexander Dietrich cut the deficit in the 10th minute of the second period on an assist from Zeke Farlee, but the Lakers had an answer when McBride scored on assists from Mason Witt and Austin Green.

Down 4-2 with a little over 10 minutes remaining in the third, the Thunder cut their deficit to one goal on Dietrich’s second of the game.

Six minutes later, Duncan Chisolm scored on assists from Kaleb Merchen and Dawson Wirth to tie the game at four goals apiece.

Alexander Petrotto scored the game-winner a short time later on an assist from Parker Brannan.

The Thunder defense held on the rest of the way to put the game away.

Rushmore (14-0) will play at Huron at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Boys Basketball

LOWER BRULE 65, TIOSPA ZINA 57: The Sioux earned a victory over Tiospa Zina in the Dakota Oyate Challenge title game on Saturday.

Keyshaume Thigh led Lower Brule with 21 points, while Brian LaRoche Jr. chipped in with 19.

Juron Adams paced the Wambdi with 16 points and Jasiah Red Bear added 14.

The Sioux (9-1) will host Wessington Springs on Thursday, while Tiospa Zina (7-4) is at Clark/Willow Lake on Tuesday.

HARDING COUNTY 69, NEW UNDERWOOD 42: The Ranchers bounced back from a tough loss to defeat New Underwood.

No other information was made available for this game.

Harding County (10-3) will play in the Little Moreau Conference Tournament starting Thursday, while the Tigers (7-6) host Philip Tuesday.

YANKTON 88, DOUGLAS 54: The Bucks cruised to a win over the Patriots in Douglas Saturday night.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Patriots (0-10) travel to Custer on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

YANKTON 46, DOUGLAS 27: The Gazelles snapped a five game losing skid with a win over the Patriots.

Claire Tereshinski led Yankton with 17 points, while Lamara Castaneda paced Douglas with 15 points.

The Patriots (2-9) will play at Custer on Tuesday.

BELLE FOURCHE 52, WATERTOWN 39: The Broncs earned their sixth win in a row with a victory over the Arrows on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Belle Fourche (9-5) will host Red Cloud on Tuesday.

LOWER BRULE 62, CROW CREEK JV 40: Lower Brule scored a win over Crow Creek JV in the title game of the Dakota Oyate Challenge on Saturday.

Brilyn LaRoche led the Sioux with 20 points, while Kharmon Wells chipped in with 19.

Lower Brule (7-6) will host Wessington Springs on Thursday.

LAKOTA TECH 71, LITTLE WOUND 41: The Tatanka earned their 13th win of the season with a victory over Little Wound.

No other information was made available for this game.

Lakota Tech (13-1) hosts St. Francis Indian on Tuesday, while the Mustangs (3-12) host McLaughlin on Friday.

