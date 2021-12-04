PREP ROUNDUP: Thunder defeat Sioux Falls in OT

The Rushmore Thunder continued their season-opening roll as they scored a goal in overtime and earned a 4-3 win over the Sioux Falls Flyers No. 2 team at the Rushmore Thunderdome on Saturday.

With the game tied at three goals apiece in the second minute of OT, Kaleb Merchen scored the game-winner when he beat the Flyers’ goalie on assists from Layne Jensen and Dawson Wirth.

The first few minutes of the opening period saw a flurry of offense from both sides as the Flyers kicked off the matchup with a goal from Sam Sahly 1:59 into the game.

The Thunder had an answer a little over a minute later when Wirth found the back of the net on assists from William Simmons and Alexander Petrotto.

Not to be outdone, Sioux Falls had an answer of its own 12 seconds later on a goal from Cooper Goehring.

Kaleb Suelflow tied the game at two goals apiece for Rushmore at the 13:19 mark of the period on assists from Simmons and Tyson Dunbar.

After a first period that saw both teams score twice, the second period was an offensive struggle as neither team was able to find the net.

The Thunder offense came out in the third period as the aggressor with seven early shots and gained their first lead of the game on Suelflow’s second goal, assisted by Simmons and Dunbar.

Three minutes later, the Flyers tied the score again on a shorthanded Mason Schramm goal.

Rushmore outshot Sioux Falls 42-24, including a 5-1 advantage in overtime.

The Thunder (5-0-0) will look to keep it going when they host the Flyers at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Girls Basketball

ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 62, MCLAUGHLIN 39: The Warriors carried a 54-33 lead into the fourth quarter as they opened the season with a win over McLaughlin.

St. Francis outscored the Mustangs 8-6 in the fourth to hold off any comeback attempt.

No other information was made available for the game.

The Warriors will play Crazy Horse on Thursday, while McLaughlin takes on Wakpala Dec. 15.

WALL 49, CHAMBERLAIN 47: The Eagles kicked off the regular season with a win as they edged the Cubs Saturday night in Chamberlain.

No other information was made available for the game.

Wall will open its home schedule when it take on Rapid City Christian on Thursday, while the Cubs play at Stanley County Tuesday.

