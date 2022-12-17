PREP ROUNDUP: Todd County girls win LNI Makosica championship

The Todd County girls basketball earned a hard-fought 62-58 victory over Crow Creek in the Makosica championship bracket of the Lakota Nation Invitational in Rapid City on Saturday.

The Falcons carried a 32-28 lead into the half and held off the Chieftains the rest of the way to seal the victory.

Lesleen Makes Room For Them led the way for Todd County (3-2) with 25 points, while Julissa Shaw chipped in with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Kharmon Well had a big game for Crow Creek (3-2) as she scored a game-high 36 points.

PINE RIDGE 60, ST. FRANCIS 47: The Thorpes earned a third-place finish at the LNI with a win over the Warriors on Saturday.

Mollie Little led Pine Ridge (2-2) with 22 points, while Tristiana Brewer added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Sharlee Kills In Sight paced St. Francis (1-4) 23 points, Cante Anderson added 11 points and Leah Bad Hand led the team on the boards with 16.

LOWER BRULE 62, MCLAUGHLIN 38: Lower Brule carried a 30-14 lead into the half on its way to defeating the Mustangs in the fifth-place game.

Brilyn LaRoche led the Sioux (3-2) with 20 points, Marlee Sazue added 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Alyssia Fire Cloud finished with 12 points.

Raegin Yellow Earrings led McLaughlin (2-3) with seven points and Mari Jo Richards finished with eight rebounds.

CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 41, MARTY 38: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte battled back from a first-half deficit to defeat Marty for seventh place.

Tiana Johnson paced Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (1-4) with 17 points, while Jayla Bruguier led Marty (0-5) with 15 points and 11 boards and Hawk Bair finished with 14 points.

He Sapa Bracket

TIOSPA ZINA 51, OMAHA NATION 45: Tiospa Zina scored a hard-fought victory over Omaha Nation in the He Sapa title game of the LNI on Saturday.

Alexia Quinn paced the Wambdi (3-1) with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Kennadee Bissonette finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Desma Walker led Omaha Nation with 13 points.

TIOSPAYE TOPA 28, OELRICHS 26: The Thunderhawks took third place at the LNI with a narrow victory over the Tigers.

Leilani Bowker paced Tiospaye Topa (3-2) with 18 points and 22 rebounds, while Tlea Rouillard and Amelia Her Many Horses finished with eight points apiece for Oelrichs (2-2).

SANTEE, NEB., 69, WAKPALA 43: Santee, Nebraska outscored Wakpala 41-19 in the second half to finish fifth at the LNI on Saturday.

Daeonnah Henry led Santee (4-1) with 21 points, Wendy Archembeau tacked on 16 points and Miley Pike finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Tylene Hawk Bear paced the Sioux (1-3) with 16 points, while Danica Demarrias finished with 12.

CRAZY HORSE 50, TAKINI 36: The Chiefs used a 30-13 lead at the half to score the seventh-place finish on Saturday.

Tahca Zephier led Crazy Horse (2-4) with 21 points, Necaeh O’Rourke added 13 points and Laila Clairmont finished with 11.

Jai’Enna Big Eagle paced the Skyhawks (0-5) with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Oceti Sakowin

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 70, WHITE RIVER 49: Olivia Kieffer scored 36 points to lead the Comets to a win over White River in the third-place game on Saturday.

Alexa Ham chipped in with 11 points and six rebounds for Christian (4-1).

Maleena Brave paced the Tigers (3-2) with 14 points, Riley Lunderman added 11 points and Lily Krogman finished with 12 rebounds.

CUSTER 54, DUPREE 48: The Wildcats finished out the weekend with a fifth-place finish after defeating the Tigers.

Allyson Cass led Custer with 24 points, Alice Sedlacek added 10 points and Bailey Cass finished with 10 rebounds.

Rylin Rousseau paced Dupree with 14 points and Taylee Jewett tacked on 13.

WALL 77, LITTLE WOUND 44: The Eagles outscored Little Wound 37-11 in the second half as they earned seventh place.

Paige Kjerstad paced Wall (2-2) with 24 points and 14 rebounds, Nora Dinger added 13 points and April Schulz finished with 12.

Taiyah Pourier led the way for the Mustangs (1-4) with 12 points and Lalanni Janis tacked on 11.

Boys

Oceti Sakowin Bracket

LOWER BRULE 81, LAKOTA TECH 33: Lower Brule had five double-figure scorers as they cruised to a third-place finish at the LNI on Saturday.

Brian LaRoche Jr. led the Sioux (3-1) with 20 points, Tayshawn Battese added 16 points and Lane Gray finished with 12.

Ellwyn Langdeau chipped in with 11 points for Lower Brule, while Gavin Thigh tacked on 10.

Marvin Richard III paced the Tatanka (2-2) with nine points.

RED CLOUD 65, CUSTER 52: Red Cloud pulled away in the second half to secure the fifth-place victory over the Wildcats.

Adriano Rama led the Crusaders (3-1) with 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Gabriel Brooks added 11 points and Josiah Cottier finished with 10.

Kyle Virtue led paced Custer (2-2) with 18 points and Rhett Lowe chipped in with 14.

PINE RIDGE 74, TODD COUNTY 44: Pine Ridge pulled away in the second half as they earned a seventh-place victory over the Falcons.

Anthony Steele led the Thorpes (2-2) with 14 points, while Justin Eagle and Jaylin Rouillard finished with 10 apiece.

Charles Long led the way for Todd County (1-3) with nine points.

Matosica Bracket

TIOSPA ZINA 49, MARTY 37: Tiospa Zina earned a victory over Marty in the Matosica championship game on Saturday.

Reondre Green and Storm Sierra led the Wambdi (3-1) with 14 points apiece, while Juan Rios finished with nine.

Terill Rave led Marty (2-2) with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

CROW CREEK 65, ST. FRANCIS 49: The Chieftains cruised to a win over St. Francis in the third-place matchup.

No statistics were provided for Crow Creek (2-3).

Sean Redday led the Warriors (1-2) with 15 points, while Cante Kills In Water chipped in with 14.

LITTLE WOUND 68, WALL 51: Thanks in part to a 32-19 advantage at the half, the Mustangs defeated Wall for fifth place on Saturday.

Cashus Hunter paced Little Wound (3-2) with 19 points, Tatanka Catches Enemy added 13 points and Tristen Kills Small finished with nine.

Cedar Amiotte led the Eagles (3-2) with 12 points and Brodi Sundall tacked on 10.

MCLAUGHLIN 55, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 37: The Mustangs closed out the LNI with a seventh-place finish after defeating Cheyenne Eagle Butte on Saturday.

Elias Sims paced McLaughlin (2-3) with 19 points, while Raymin Yellow Earrings finished with 14 points.

MacKenzie Cass led the Braves (0-5) with 11 points and eight rebounds.

He Sapa Bracket

OMAHA NATION 73, CRAZY HORSE 71: Kenyon White Eyes scored 41 points as he led Omaha Nation to a win over Crazy Horse in the He Sapa bracket of the LNI on Saturday.

Keiyan Parker chipped in with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Omaha Nation, while Avande Parker-Galvin finished with 12 points.

SANTEE 75, WAKPALA 66: Led by a balanced offensive attack, Santee cruised to a third-place victory over Wakpala on Saturday.

Austyn Saul paced Santee with 25 points, Nunpa Torrez added 15 points, Tasunka Starlin tacked on 14 and Justus Denney finished with 10.

Kellen Medina led Santee on the boards with 11.

Ashtyn Kills Small led the Sioux (1-2) with 17 points, Antoine Mellette added 13 points and Wakiya Plenty Chief finished with 11.

Jacob Moran chipped in with 11 points and 14 boards for the Sioux.

TIOSPAYE TOPA 61, DUPREE 59: Tiospaye Topa edged the Tigers for a fifth-place finish thanks to a 33-point, 18 rebound performance from Kristapher Meeter on Saturday.

Dennis Sand III added 10 rebounds and eight points for the Thunderhawks (3-2).

Randen Eagle Chasing led Dupree (1-3) with 14 points, Jayden Marshall added 12 points and the duo of Klayte McLellan and Braydon Terveen-Smith finished with 10 apiece.

TAKINI 54, OELRICHS 26: The Skyhawks led 28-13 to close out the first half as they earned a win over the Tigers in the seventh-place game.

Damion Yellow Owl led Takini (1-3) with 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Logan Quilt finished with 12 points and 16 boards.

Stanley Walking paced Oelrichs (0-4) with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Non-LNI Basketball

Boys

ST. THOMAS MORE 60, SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB., 49: Despite trailing at the start of the fourth quarter, St. Thomas More battled back and picked up the road win over Scottsbluff, Nebraska on Saturday.

The Cavaliers outscored Scottsbluff 23-10 in the final quarter on their way to handing the Bearcats their first loss of the season.

Caleb Hollenbeck led the way for STM with 30 points, while Jordan Uhlir chipped in with 11.

Tate Talkington led Scottsbluff with 17 points and Kellon Harris finished with 15.

The Cavaliers (4-0) will open their home schedule Thursday when they host Douglas.

Girls

ST. THOMAS MORE 59, SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB., 34: The Cavaliers bounced back from their first loss of the season by cruising past the Bearcats in Nebraska on Saturday.

STM led 33-21 at the half and outscored Scottsbluff 16-4 in the third quarter thanks in part to some solid defense.

Reese Ross paced the Cavs with 27 points, while Jada Mollman finished with 18.

St. Thomas More (3-1) will travel to Hill City to take on the Rangers on Tuesday.

Girls Wrestling

Raiders top Hot Springs Holiday Extravaganza

The Rapid City Stevens girls’ wrestling team took the top spot at the Hot Springs Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday.

The Raiders finished with a score of 95, Hot Springs was second with 59 and St. Thomas More finished third with 41.5.

Custer was third with 37, Hill City was fourth with 36 and Rapid City Central rounded out the field with 32.

Stevens had three first-place finishers, including Cassandra Witte at 113 pounds, Marieda Kalahar at 142 pounds and Katie Mendel at 170.

Other winners include Meredith Ramacher of Hot Springs at 106 pounds, Victoria Verhey of St. Thomas More at 132, Daisy Munoz of Hill City at 154 and Jessica Mckenney of Custer at 190.