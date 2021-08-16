PREP ROUNDUP: Vincent VanLiere, STM win Sturgis Invite

St. Thomas More seventh grader Vincent VanLiere shot a 78 Monday to claim the Sturgis Invitational golf tournament by nine strokes.
His performance, coupled with three other top 20 finishes by Cavaliers golfers, guided STM to the team championship, winning by 11 strokes, 361 to 372, over Sturgis.
Sam Gibbon shot a 91 to place ninth for the Cavs and medal, while Fin O'Conner and Haden Heig both scored 96's to place 16th and 17th, respectively.
Hot Springs' Brock Schroeder was individual runner-up with an 87, while Ryder Bailey led Custer with an 88 to finish in fourth and Caden Johnson's 89 was good enough for fifth to pace Spearfish.
Sturgis, the team runner-up, was led by Jace Owens, who placed seventh with a 90 while teammate Jackson Habrock followed close behind with a 91 to place eighth. Carter Kirk slipped into the top 12 to medal with a 92.
Girls High School Tennis
RC STEVENS 9, SPEARFISH 0: No singles player lost more than two games and no doubles team dropped more than five as the Raiders cruised to a shutout victory over the host Spartans on Monday.
Ali Scott defeated Rebeccah Anglin 10-1 at No. 1 singles and Emma Thurness beat Laura Frost 10-1 at No. 5 singles before the pair teamed up at No. 1 doubles and topped Anglin and Lindsey Huck 10-2.
Evelyn Haar earned a 10-2 victory over Huck at No. 2 singles, while Anna Mueller, Abby Sherrill and Kaiya Parkin all picked up 10-0 wins in their singles matches.
Sherrill and Parkin won 10-4 at No. 2 doubles and Mueller and Bella Scott won 10-5 at No. 3 doubles.
Stevens (2-0) head coach Jason Olson picked up his 999th career dual win and will get the chance at a milestone 1,000th Friday in Brandon Valley. Spearfish (0-3) will compete in the Madison Invitational this weekend.
RC CHRISTIAN 9, SPEARFISH 0: The Comets won their third straight match Monday, grabbing every match against the Spartans.
Ella Hancock and Hannah Beckloff both cruised to 10-0 victories at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, while Zeah Ryherd and Ciera Crawford won their matches at No. 3 and No. 4 singles 10-1. Riley Geyer and Alison Hill both came away with 10-2 victories at No. 5 and No. 6 singles.
In doubles, Hancock and Beckloff won 10-2 at No. 1, while Crawford and Geyer won 10-2 at No. 2 and Ryherd and Hill won 10-2 at No. 3.
RC Christian (3-1) travels to Huron on Thursday before competing in the Madison Invitational this weekend.