PREP ROUNDUP: Vincent VanLiere, STM win Sturgis Invite

St. Thomas More seventh grader Vincent VanLiere shot a 78 Monday to claim the Sturgis Invitational golf tournament by nine strokes.

His performance, coupled with three other top 20 finishes by Cavaliers golfers, guided STM to the team championship, winning by 11 strokes, 361 to 372, over Sturgis.

Sam Gibbon shot a 91 to place ninth for the Cavs and medal, while Fin O'Conner and Haden Heig both scored 96's to place 16th and 17th, respectively.

Hot Springs' Brock Schroeder was individual runner-up with an 87, while Ryder Bailey led Custer with an 88 to finish in fourth and Caden Johnson's 89 was good enough for fifth to pace Spearfish.

Sturgis, the team runner-up, was led by Jace Owens, who placed seventh with a 90 while teammate Jackson Habrock followed close behind with a 91 to place eighth. Carter Kirk slipped into the top 12 to medal with a 92.

Girls High School Tennis

RC STEVENS 9, SPEARFISH 0: No singles player lost more than two games and no doubles team dropped more than five as the Raiders cruised to a shutout victory over the host Spartans on Monday.