PREP ROUNDUP: Wall boys, girls win Region 7B Track & Field Meet

Wall claimed the boys and girls titles at the 7B Track and Field Meet Thursday at Kadoka Area High School.

The boys team finished atop the team standings with 198.5 points and the girls won with 197 points.

Winners in boys competition for the Eagles included Brodi Sundall in the 800 at 2 minutes and 16.56 seconds, Blair Blasius in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.2 seconds, the 4x100 relay team at 48.53 seconds, the 4x800 relay team at 8 minutes 51.37 seconds and Rylan McDonnel at 20 feet, 9 inches in the long jump and 40 feet, 7.5 inches in triple jump.

Lady Eagles winners included Paige Kjerstad in the 400 at 1:06.96, Keaunna Poor Bear in the 800 at 2:46.98, the 4x100 relay team at 55.01 seconds, the 4x200 relay team at 1:58.51, the 4x400 relay team at 4:31.88, April Schulz in the shot put at 34 feet, 2 inches and Ava Dinger in the long jump at 15 feet, 10.75 inches.

Other boys winners included Philip’s Jesse Fillingim in the 100 at 12 seconds, Philip’s Chayson Schofield in the 200 at 24.95 seconds, Edgemont’s Braeden Peterson in the 400 at 56.31 seconds, Philip’s Wakely Burns in the 1600 at 5:10.69, Philip’s Baylor Burns in the 3200 at 11:45.57, Lyman’s Rory MCManus in the 110 hurdles at 17.18 seconds, the Philip 4x200 relay team at 1:40.16, the Edgemont 4x400 relay team at 4:11.24, the Philip sprint medley relay team at 4:17.62, Lyman’s Tj Moran in discus at 132 feet, 1 inch and shot put at 42 feet, 6 inches, Kadoka Area’s Dawson Reckling in high jump at 6 feet, 4 inches and Philip’s Kash Slovek in pole vault at 10 feet, 6 inches.

Other girls winners included New Underwood’s Portia Wiebers in the 100 at 13.18 seconds, White River’s Rhea Tucker in the 200 at 28.17 seconds, Jones County’s Jolie Dugan in the 1600 at 6:23.01, Philip’s Ali Schofield in the 3200 at 16:26.77, Lyman’s Ellie Erikson in the 110 hurdles at 16.62 seconds and 300 hurdles at 57.03 seconds, Philip’s 4x800 relay team at 10:56.41, the Jones County sprint medley relay team at 5:06.3, Kadoka Area’s Lanie Blair in discus 126 feet, 10 inches, Lyman’s Skylar Vomer at 5 feet, 1 inch, Kadoka Area’s Gracie Eisenbraun in pole vault at 9 feet, 6 inches and Volmer in triple jump at 33 feet, .5 inches.

Timber Lake boys and girls win Region 8B Track & Field Meet

Timber Lake claimed the Region 8B title in boys and girls action Thursday at Lemmon High School.

The Panthers racked up 212 points on the boys side and squeaked past Newell on the girls side 146.5-139.

Timber Lake boys winners included Hank Kraft in the 100 at 11.2 seconds and in the 200 at 24.14 seconds, Caleb Bieber in the 400 at 54.09 seconds, Chazz Gabe in the 300 hurdles at 44.36 seconds, the 4x100 relay team at 46.35 seconds, the 4x200 relay team at 1:40.18, the 4x400 relay team at 3:42.11, the sprint medley relay team at 3:58.21, Kraft in the shot put at 47 feet, 8.5 inches, Dixon Booth in high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches and Carter Keller in long jump at 19 feet, 2.75 inches.

Panthers girls winners included Averie Marshall in the 100 at 13.4 seconds, the 4x100 relay team at 56.08 seconds and the 4x200 relay team at 1:58.53.

Other boys winners included Bison’s Lane Krautschun in the 800 at 2:09.41 and in the 1600 at 4:48.06, Newell’s Garrett Winkler in the 3200 at 10:20.54, Bison’s Jarrett Schuchard in the 100 hurdles at 17.8 seconds, the Newell 4x800 relay team at 11:03.79, Lemmon’s Tell Mollman in discus at 138 feet, 6.5 inches, Faith’s Corbin Mackaben in pole vault at 11 feet, 6 inches and in triple jump at 39 feet, 9 inches.

Other girls winners included Faith’s Shada Selby in the 200 at 28.53 seconds, Harding County’s Kaylen Padden in the 400 at 1:04.9, McIntosh’s Kathryn Volk in the 800 at 2:56.63, Lemmon’s Quin Butler in the 1600 at 6:30.37, Bison’s Esther Burkhalter in the 3200 at 13:58.82, Bison’s Jozi Schuchard in the 100 hurdles at 17.3 seconds, Newell’s Hailey McCann in the 300 hurdles at 53 seconds, the Lemmon 4x400 relay team at 4:29.43, the Lemmon 4x800 relay team at 11:20.73, the Lemmon sprint medley relay team at 4:46.95, Bison’s Taylor Thompson in shot put at 33 feet, 9 inches and in discus at 98 feet, 5 inches, Newell’s Sarah Erk in high jump at 4 feet, 6 inches, Faith’s Kambelle Schauer in pole vault at 8 feet, 3 inches, Newell’s Rachel Erk in long jump at 15 feet, 7 inches and Harding County’s Emily Comes in triple jump at 30 feet, 6.5 inches.

Todd County boys, girls win Region 7A meet

The Falcons boys track and field team finished with 217.5 points to win the Region 7A meet Thursday in Mission, beating Bennett County by 98 points. Little Wound came in third (78), followed by Lakota Tech (72.5), Pine Ridge (72), Red Cloud (35.5) and St. Francis Indian (4).

Todd County’s event winners include Thaddeus Allen in the 800 (2:12.60), 1600 (5:13.41) and triple jump (36 feet, 4.75), Bryce Redfish in the shot put (40 feet, 5 inches), Richard Brill in the long jump (18 feet, 6.5 inches), the 4x200 relay team (1:46.40) and the 4x400 relay team (4:08.57).

Bennett County won four events with Tyce Gropper in the 3200 (10:48.64) and 300 hurdles (45.83), Rush O’Neil in the 110 hurdles (18.55) and the 4x800 relay team (9:43.64).

Kenyon LeBeaux led Little Wound with wins in the 100 (11.41) and 200 (24.68), while the relay team of Kenyon LeBeaux, Jamison O’Rourke, Joey Gerken and Daelen LeBeaux won the sprint medley (4:29.73).

The Lakota Tech relay team of Quincy Means, Jordan Whirlwind Horse, Marvin Richard and Jamiah Bianas won the 4x100 (48.96), while Jerrick Thompson won the discus (94 feet, 7 inches).

Other boys winners include Pine Ridge’s Zander Big Crow in the 400 (59.49), and Red Cloud’s Caden Pourier in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches).

The Falcons girls team finished with 174 points, topping Bennett County by 66 points. Red Cloud came in third (83), followed by Lakota Tech (66), Pine Ridge (49), Little Wound (45) and St. Francis Indian (3).

For Todd County, Julise Shaw won the 200 (27.18) and long jump (15 feet, 10.5 inches), Madison Lamoureaux won the 100 hurdles (23.54), the 4x100 relay team won (55.59), the 4x200 relay team won (2:04.55), the 4x800 relay team won (12:28.32), the sprint medley team won (5:38.00) and Brooke Marshall won the triple jump (37 feet, 10.5 inches).

For Bennett County, Eden Fanning won the 100 (12.96), Tegyn Kolb won the 400 (1:12.72), Rosa Ainslie won the 1600 (6:25.16) and Bailey May won both the shot put (32 feet, 1.5 inches) and the discus (87 feet, 2.5 inches).

Red Cloud claimed four events with Jade Ecoffey in the 800 (2:24.59), Rarity Cournoyer in the 3200 (12:36.36), Ashlan Blount in the 300 hurdles (50.33) and the 4x400 relay team (4:33.24).

Lakota Tech’s Taylor Byerley also won the high jump (4 feet, 9 inches).

Winner boys, girls finish runner-up at Region 6A meet

The Warrior boys track and field team were edged out by Mobridge-Pollock to finish second at the Region 6A meet Thursday at their home venue.

The Tigers finished with 203 points to beat the Warriors by 17 points. Chamberlain came in third (104), followed by Stanley County (67), Dupree (29), McLaughlin (13), Crow Creek (7) and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (4).

For Winner, Michael Olson won the 400 (54.0), Kade Watson won the 800 (2:05.90) and the 1600 (4:37.2), Aaron Monk won the 110 hurdles (14.9) and the 300 hurdles (42.3), the 4x100 relay team won (46.2) and Shawn Hammerbeck won the shot put (39 feet, 8.25 inches).

The Warrior girls team also finished runner-up, falling by 80 points to Mobridge-Pollock (225). Chamberlain came in third (136), followed by Stanley County (68), Dupree (37) and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (1).

For Winner, Keelie Kuil won the 200 (29.8), the 4x100 relay team won (52.4), the 4x200 relay team won (1:50.0), the 4x400 relay team won (4:23.2), Jenaya Schrader won the shot put (33 feet, 9.5 inches), Kelsey Sachtjen won the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches), Jenna Hammerbeck won the long jump (16 feet, 2.75) and Ellie Brozik won the triple jump (35 feet, 2.75 inches).

Dupree recorded a winner in Cassidy Farlee, who placed first in the discus (99 feet, 4 inches).

