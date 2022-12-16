PREP ROUNDUP: Wall defeats McLaughlin in 3OT at LNI

The Wall boys basketball team earned a spot in the consolation title game of the Matosica bracket of the Lakota Nation Invitational with an 86-79 triple overtime victory over McLaughlin on Friday.

Jace Mohr led the way for Wall with 31 points, Ben Amundson added 19 points and Cedar Amiotte finished with 14.

Brodi Sundall had a double-double for Wall as he scored 13 points, while pulling in 17 rebounds.

Raymin Yellow Earrings paced McLaughlin with 24 points, Lane Lawrence chipped in with 18 points, Jre Antelope added 15 points and Renzo Bull Head finished with 13 rebounds.

Wall (2-2) will play Little Wound for fifth place Saturday at 9:30 a.m., while the Mustangs (1-3) play Cheyenne-Eagle Butte for seventh place at 3:30 p.m.

LITTLE WOUND 67, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 37: The Mustangs used a 34-16 second half to cruise past Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Saturday.

Cashus Hunter led Little Wound (2-2) with 14 points, while Tristen Kills Small finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Todd LaPlante paced the Braves (0-4) with eight points.

MARTY 69, ST. FRANCIS 46: Marty punched its ticket to the Matosica title game with a win over St. Francis.

Benicio Zephier led the Braves with 17 points, while Greg Zephier finished with 15.

Sean Redday paced the Warriors with 12 points and Shane Henry led the team on the boards with 10.

Marty (2-2) will play Crow Creek/Tiospa Zina in the title game Saturday at 2 p.m., while St. Francis (1-2) takes on Crow Creek/Tiospa Zina for third place at 12:30 p.m.

Oceti Sakowin Bracket

CUSTER 49, TODD COUNTY 48: The Wildcats came back from a five-point deficit with 20 seconds remaining and hit the game-winning three as time expired to defeat Todd County on Friday.

Kyle Virtue led Custer with 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Rhett Lowe chipped in with 17 points.

Wakinyan Selwyn and Ray Crow led the Falcons with 13 apiece, while Charles Long finished with 11.

The Wildcats (2-1) will play Red Cloud today at 6:30 p.m., while Todd County (2-2) takes on Pine Ridge for seventh place at 3:30 p.m.

RED CLOUD 66, PINE RIDGE 55: The Crusaders pulled away in the second half to score a win over the Thorpes on Friday.

Adriano Rama led Red Cloud (3-1) with 22 points, while Jules Ecoffey and Josiah Cottier finished with 13 apiece.

Justin Eagle led Pine Ridge (1-1) with 18 points, Jaylin Rouillard added 12 points and Kanye Yellow Horn finished with 11.

He Sapa Bracket

TIOSPAYE TOPA 73, TAKINI 44: The Thunderhawks took a 44-15 lead into the half on their way to defeating Takini in the LNI on Friday.

Kristapher Meeter led Tiospaye Topa with 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Dennis Sand III finished with 20 points.

Redick Curley paced the Skyhawks with 33 points.

The Thunderhawks (3-2) will play Dupree for fifth place at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, while Takini (0-4) plays Oelrichs for seventh place at 9:30 a.m.

DUPREE 66, OELRICHS 20: Thanks in part to a trio of double figure scorers, Dupree scored a win over Oelrichs.

Randen Eagle Chasing and Braydon Terveen-Smith led Dupree (1-2) with 13 points apiece, while Klayte McLellan finished with 12.

Stanley Walking paced Oelrichs (0-3) with 16 rebounds, followed by Edwin Fills Pipe, who added 12 boards.

OMAHA NATION, NEB., 62, SANTEE, NEB., 54: Omaha Nation, Nebraska held off Santee, Nebraska in the second half to secure the win in a He Sapa semifinal game on Friday.

Kenyon White Eyes led the way for Omaha Nation with 19 points, Keiyan Parker added 14 points and Caron Saunsoci finished with 11 rebounds.

Austyn Saul led Santee with 23 points and Justus Denney finished with 11 boards.

Omaha Nation will play Crazy Horse for the He Sapa title Saturday at 5 p.m., while Santee takes on Wakpala for third place at 6:30 p.m.

CRAZY HORSE 60, WAKPALA 42: Crazy Horse earned a spot in the He Sapa title game with a win over Wakpala on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Girls

Makosica Bracket

TODD COUNTY 61, PINE RIDGE 36: Julissa Shaw scored 33 points as she led the Falcons to a win over Pine Ridge in the Makosica bracket of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Friday.

Lesleen Makes Room For Them chipped in with 13 points for Todd County, while Timarie Looks Twice led the scoring for the Thorpes with seven points.

The Falcons (2-2) will play Crow Creek in the title game at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. While Pine Ridge (1-2) plays St. Francis for third place at 12:30 p.m.

CROW CREEK 64, ST. FRANCIS 42: Crow Creek carried a 38-17 lead into half and didn’t look back as it defeated St. Francis.

Kharmon Wells led the Chieftains (3-1) with 13 points. While Justine Dog Eagle and DeeDrah Drapeau finished with 10 apiece.

Sharlee Kills In Sight led St. Francis with 25 points, while Cante Anderson finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

LOWER BRULE 55, MARTY 37: Laci Middletent scored 14 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead Lower Brule to a win over Marty in the LNI on Friday.

Brilyn LaRoche led the Sioux in scoring with 16 points, while Alyssia Fire Cloud finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Hawk Bair paced the Braves with 16 rebound and 12 rebounds.

Lower Brule (2-2) will play McLaughlin for fifth place Saturday at 8 a.m., while Marty (0-4) plays Cheyenne-Eagle Butte for seventh place at 2 p.m.

MCLAUGHLIN 54, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 37: The Mustangs jumped out to a 32-17 lead at the half en route to a win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

Mari Jo Richards led McLaughlin (2-2) with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Tiana Johnson paced the Braves (0-4) with 25 points.

Oceti Sakowin

CUSTER 57, WALL 45: Custer advanced to the fifth-place game of the LNI with a win over the Eagles on Friday.

Allyson Cass paced the Wildcats with 19 points, Alice Sedlacek added 18 points and Ramsey Karim finished with 10.

Nora Dinger led Wall with 12 points and Paige Kjerstad finished with 10 points and eight boards.

Custer (2-1) will play Dupree for fifth place Saturday at 5 p.m., while the Eagles (2-2) take on Little Wound for seventh at 2 p.m.

DUPREE 48, LITTLE WOUND 38: The Tigers used a 10-point first half lead to score a win over Little Wound.

Rylin Rousseau led Dupree (2-3) with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Chloe Dupree finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Lalanni Janis paced the Mustangs (1-4) with 21 points and nine rebounds, while Taiyah Pourier finished with 10 points.

He Sapa Bracket

OMAHA NATION 59, OELRICHS 23: Omaha Nation, Nebraska advanced to the He Sapa bracket title game with a win over the Tigers on Friday.

Tylisha McCauley led Omaha Nation with 21 points and Sylvia Valentino chipped in with 10.

Tlea Rouillard finished with eight points for Oelrichs.

Omaha Nation (3-0) will play Tiospa Zina in the title game Saturday at 3:30 p.m., while the Tigers (2-2) play Tiospaye Topa for third place at 5 p.m.

TIOSPA ZINA 56, TIOSPAYE TOPA 35: Led by three double figure scorers, the Wambdi ran past the Thunderhawks for a spot in the He Sapa title game.

Alexia Quinn led Tiospa Zina (3-1) with 20 points, Kannadee Bissonette added 11 points and Kami Crawford finished with 10.

Leilani Bowker paced Tiospaye Topa (3-3) with 19 points and 17 rebounds.

WAKPALA 59, TAKINI 26: Tyrianna Hawk Bear scored 26 points and grabbed 21 rebounds as she led Wakpala to a win over Takini on Friday.

Tylene Hawk Bear chipped in with 19 points and 14 boards for the Sioux, while Halo Waloke finished with 11 points for the Skyhawks.

Wakpala (1-2) will play Santee, Nebraska for fifth place Friday at 11 a.m., while Takini (0-4) takes on Crazy Horse for seventh place at 8 a.m.

SANTEE, NEB., 68, CRAZY HORSE 17: Santee, Nebraska secured a spot in the fifth-place game with a win over Crazy Horse.

Miley Pike led Santee (3-1) with 19 points and 11 rebounds, Wendy Archembaeu added 13 points and Paris Runnels finished with 12 points.

Necaeh O’Rourke paced the Chiefs (1-4) with 13 points and 13 rebounds.