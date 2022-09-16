PREP ROUNDUP: Wall drops 43 points in first quarter in blowout win over White River

The Wall football team kept its undefeated record intact thanks to a 43-point first quarter as it cruised to a 50-0 win over White River on Friday.

The Eagles had little to no trouble scoring from the outset, including three passing touchdowns from Burk Blasius within a four-minute stretch.

Burk Blasius was perfect on the day as he completed all five of his passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

Mason Heath chipped in with two carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, while Cedar Amiotte had two carries for 53 yards and a TD.

Amiotte also returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Eagles (5-0) will host Lyman on Friday, while the Tigers (1-4) travel to Stanley County.

SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 49, RAPID CITY STEVENS 7: The Knights bounced back from a loss to defeat the Raiders on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Stevens (2-2) will play at Brandon Valley on Friday.

FAITH 26, LEMMON/MCINTOSH 20: The Longhorns scored a hard-fought victory over the Cowboys Friday night in Lennox.

No other information was made available for this game.

Faith (4-1) will host Timber Lake on Friday, while Lemmon/McIntosh (1-4) hosts Newell.

TEA AREA 42, DOUGLAS 0: The Titans finished with 229 rushing yards as they cruised past the Patriots on Friday.

Blake Thompson led the way for Tea Area with seven carries for 73 yards and a touchdown, while catching a 35-yard TD pass.

Douglas (0-4) will host Brookings on Friday.

BELLE FOURCHE 20, CHAMBERLAIN 6: The Broncs earned their second win of the season after defeating the Cubs.

No other information was made available for this game.

Belle Fourche (2-2) will host Chamberlain on Friday, while Chamberlain (1-3) will look to bounce back at Sioux Falls Christian.

GREGORY 46, IRENE-WAKONDA 11: Rylan Peck led the way for Gregory as it ran past Irene-Wakonda on Friday.

Peck finished the game with eight carries for 138 yards and three touchdowns, including a 69-yard TD run.

He also completed three passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

The Gorillas (4-0) will travel to Kimball/White Lake next Friday.

HARDING COUNTY/BISON 54, NEWELL 0: Harding County/Bison jumped out to a 36-0 lead at the end of the first quarter as they scored a win over the Irrigators.

Rylee Veal paced the Ranchers with four carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns, while Kelby Hett finished with four completions for 88 yards and a pair of TDs.

Chase Johnston led Newell with 19 carries for 77 yards.

Harding County (4-1) will play at Dupree on Friday, while the Irrigators (0-5) travel to Lemmon/McIntosh.

BROOKINGS 33, SPEARFISH 20: The Bobcats won its second game in a row with a victory over the Spartans.

No other information was made available for this game.

Spearfish (1-3) is at Belle Fourche on Friday.

Volleyball

SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Sioux Falls Jefferson cruised to a straight set win over the Cobblers.

The Cavaliers opened with a 25-11 win in the first, took the second 25-16 and put the match away with a 25-8 victory in the third.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Central (2-11) hosts Sioux Falls Roosevelt at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Tennis

Raiders open Elliot Extravaganza with two wins

The Rapid City Stevens girls’ tennis team kicked off the Elliot Extravaganza with a pair of wins in Aberdeen on Friday.

The Raiders kicked opened the day with a 9-0 victory over Aberdeen Roncalli, before earning a 7-2 win over Aberdeen Central.

Anna Mueller cruised to a pair of shutout singles wins in Flight 3 as she defeated Raley Haskell of Roncalli (10-0) and Carly Comstock of Central, 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles play, Mueller and her partner Lindsay Pfingston opened the day with a 10-0 victory over Kiera Rivett and Josie Mitzel of Roncalli.

In their second match, Mueller and Pfingston scored a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Laney Gonsor and Reese Comstock of Central.

Rapid City Stevens (19-0) will close out the Elliot Extravaganza Saturday when it takes on Milbank and Huron.

Christian sweeps Lennox, Milbank

Rapid City Christian picked up a pair of wins after defeating Lennox 9-0, before scoring an 8-1 victory over Milbank.

Katie Palmer went 2-0 on the day in singles action as she defeated Brooklyn Beuhner of Lennox (6-0, 6-0) and Ashlynn Lamp of Milbank (6-0).

The Comets will be back in action at Sioux Falls Christian today at 9 a.m.