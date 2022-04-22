PREP ROUNDUP: Wall girls, boys dominate home meet

Wall ran away with team titles on the boys and girls side of the Wall Invitational against 13 area schools Friday at Wall Athletic Complex.

The Eagles finished atop the girls standings with 159 points, ahead of No. 2 Jones County with 90 points, No. 3 Philip with 54 points, No. 4 Newell with 46 points and No. 5 Kadoka Area with 45 points.

Wall girls winners included Nora Dinger in the 100-meter dash at 13.73 seconds, Paige Kjerstad in the 400 at 1 minute, 3.2 seconds, the girls 4x100 relay team at 53.68 seconds, the 4x200 relay team at 1:52.8, the 4x400 relay team at 4:38.12, the 4x800 relay team at 11:18.51, Nora Dinger in the long jump at 16 feet, 3 inches and Ava Dinger in the triple jump at 31, feet 8 inches.

On the boys side, Wall finished with 151 points ahead of No. 2 Philip with 125 points, No. 3 Faith with 62 points, No. 4 Spearfish with 52 points and No. 5 Kadoka Area with 48 points.

The Wall boys stayed strong with several first place finishers including Blair Blasis in the 300 hurdles at 44.61 seconds, the 4x100 relay team at 45.86 seconds, the 1600 spring medley team at 3:49.32 and Rylan McDonnel in the triple jump at 42 feet, 6-inches.

Philip performed well in the boys side en route to its second place finish. Top-performances for the Scotties included Logan Sammons in the 100 at 11.78 seconds, Trey Larson in the 800 at 2:17.93, Wakely Burns in the 3200 at 11:04.26, the 4x400 relay team at 1:34.34, the 4x400 relay team at 3:43.31 and the 4x800 relay team at 9:00.98.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0