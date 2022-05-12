PREP ROUNDUP: Wall girls claim WGP Conference Meet

The Wall girls track and field team placed first in six of 19 events Thursday to claim the Western Great Plains Conference Meet at Bennett County High School in Martin.

The Lady Eagles finished with 179 points, beating runner-up Philip by 77.5 points. Jones County came in third (95.5), followed by Kadoka Area (72.5), Lyman (60), White River (51.5), New Underwood (41) and Bennett County (35).

For Wall, Nora Dinger won the 100-meter dash (13.2 seconds), Paige Kjerstad won the 400 (1:02.7), Keaunna Poor Bear won the 800 (2:45.09), the relay team of Nora Dinger, Searra-Sioux Deutscher, Kjerstad and Ava Dinger won the 4x100 (53.0), the relay team of Emmy Moon, Poor Bear, Taylor McDonnell and Kjerstad won the 4x400 (4:42.2) and the relay team of Nora Dinger, Ava Dinger, McDonnell and Kjerstad won the sprint medley (5:02.3).

Presley Terkildsen was the only event winner for Philip, placing first in the 3200 (14:32.8).

Jones County won three events, as Jolie Dugan placed first in the 1600 (6:09.2), Emma Hunt placed first in the 300 hurdles (54.18) and the relay team of Madelyn Host, Jaydn Jensen Kendal Kinsley and Hunt won the 4x200 (1:53.3).

Lane Blair claimed two of Kadoka Area's three victories, winning the shot put (32 feet, 2.25 inches) and discus (114 feet), while teammate Gracie Eisenbraun won the pole vault (9 feet, 3 inches).

Among other winners, White River's Rhea Tucker placed first in the 200 (29.4) and the New Underwood relay team of Madilyn Wulf, Alyssa Scott, Olivia Carmichael and Mandie Chambliss placed first in the 4x800 (10:57.4).

Philip edges Wall for WGP boys conference title

The Scotties topped the Eagles by just nine points to come away with the Western Great Plains conference title Thursday at Bennett County High School in Martin.

Philip earned 204.5 points to Wall's 195.5 to win. Lyman came in third (67), followed by Jones County (62), Kadoka Area (49), White River (37), New Underwood (29) and Bennett County (29).

For the Scotties, Logan Sammons won the 100 (11.4) and 200 (24.8), Wakely Burns won the 1600 (4:57.1), Samuel Hand won the 110 hurdles (17.8) and 300 hurdles (46.7), the relay team of Sammons, Jesse Fillingim Layton Terkildsen and Chayson Schofield won the 4x200 (1:34.5), the relay team of Trey Larson, Tukker Boe Reese Henrie and Burns won the 4x800 (8:54.78), the relay team of Fillingim, Lane Kuchenbecker, Terkilsen and Larson won the sprint medley and (4:12.2) and Kash Slovek won the pole vault (9 feet, 3 inches).

For Wall, Brodi Sundall won the 400 (57.5) and 800 (2:10.0), Rylan McDonnell won the long jump (19 feet, 10 inches) and triple jump (41 feet, 11 inches), the relay team of James Livermont, Malcom Heathershaw McDonnell and Cedar Amiotte won the 4x100 (45.7) and the relay team of Levi Sharp, Jace Mohr, Amiotte and Sundall won the 4x400 (3:55.2).

Among other winners, Bennett County's Tyce Gropper won the 3200 (11:11.31) and Kadoka Area's Dawson Reckling won the high jump (6 feet, 6 inches).

Newell clips Dupree for LMC crown

The Lady Irrigators beat the Tigers 134.33-126 to win the Little Moreau Conference track and field championship Thursday in Timber Lake.

Newell recorded four event winners, as Rachel Erk won the 100 (13.34) and the long jump (15 feet, 7 inches), Bethany Mahaffy won the 3200 (14:20.42) and Sarah Erk won the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches).

Raelynn Vines claimed two of three events for the Dupree, winning the 200 (28.02) and 300 hurdles (51.04), while teammate Jessa Pederson won the 800 (2:49.75).

Harding County had three winners, as Kaylen Padden placed first in the 400 (1:05.75), the relay team of Mya Glines, Reese Hunsucker, Raelee Hunsucker and Padden won the sprint medley (4:52.79) and Emily Comes won the triple jump (32 feet, 6.5 inches).

Lemmon's Quinn Butler won the 1600 (6:19.16), while the relay team of Brynn Odenbach, Allie Kohn, Chel Odenbach and Emily Faughn won the 4x400 (4:35.74) and the relay team of Brynn Odenbach, Jordyn Kohn, Chel Odenbach and Faughn won the 4x800 (10:54.70).

Bison had a pair of winners in Jozi Schuchard, who won the 100 hurdles (17.78), and Taylor Thompson, who won the shot put (32 feet, 11 inches).

The Timber Lake relay team of Kiya Mower, Shay Kraft, Averie Marshall and Carlie Lawrence won the 4x200 (1:57.74), and the Panthers relay team of Mower, Maci Maher, Kraft and Marshall won the 4x100 (59.97).

TyAnn Mortenson claimed the discuss (92 feet, 3 inches) for Faith, while teammate Kambelle Schauer won the pole vault (8 feet, 0 inches).

Timber Lake dominates field for LMC title

The Panthers won 10 of 19 events Thursday and rolled to the Little Moreau Conference championship at their home venue.

They finished with 243 points, beating runner-up Faith by 140 points. Lemmon ended in third (91), followed by Bison (63), Newell (52), Harding County (33), Dupree (26) and McIntosh (22).

For Timber Lake, Carter Keller won the 100 (11.79), Hank Kraft won the 200 (24.07), Caleb Bieber won the 400 (53.99), Ian Beyer won the 800 (2:11.89), the relay team of Chase Marshall, Jayden Miller, Keller and Kraft won the 4x100 (46.38), the relay team of Slater Ducheneaux, Chazz Gabe, Gracen Hansen and Miller won the 4x200 (1:38.97), the relay team of Dixon Booth, Keller, Hansen and Bieber won the 4x400 (3:41.03) and Kraft won the shot put (46 feet).

Tanner Miller won the 300 hurdles (42.71) for Lemmon, while teammate Tell Mollman won the discus (119 feet, 7 inches).

Bison recorded three winners, as Lane Krautschun won the 3200 (10:34.60), Jarett Schuchard won the 110 hurdles (17.80) and the relay team of Rylee Veal, Schuchard, Bradon Grimes and Krautschun won the sprint medley (3:54.63).

Newell's Garrett Winkler rounds out the event winners, claiming the 1600 (4:48.34).

