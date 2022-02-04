PREP ROUNDUP: Wall girls get back on track with win over Kadoka

Despite suffering its first loss of the season on Thursday, the Wall girls basketball team bounced back Friday with a 60-50 win over Kadoka Area.

Getting back in the win column wouldn’t be an easy task for the Eagles as the Kougars closed out the first quarter with a 10-8 advantage.

Wall gained the momentum in the second and eventually carried it to a 25-21 lead at the half.

Kadoka Area cut the deficit to 40-39 heading into the fourth, but the Eagles went on a run in the final quarter and put the game out of reach.

No statistics were made available for this game.

Wall (13-1) will play at Stanley County Feb. 12, while the Kougars (10-5) host Todd County on Thursday.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 47, CHADRON 45: Rapid City Christian scored a narrow victory over Chadron, Nebraska on Friday.

Olivia Kieffer paced the Comets with 17 points, while Hayden Thorton tacked on 16 points.

Rapid City Christian (12-5) travels to Belle Fourche on Tuesday.

PARKSTON 56, GREGORY 44: Parkston led 39-24 at the end of the third quarter as it picked up a win over the Gorillas.

Allison Ziebart led the Trojans with 16 points and 13 rebounds, Abby Hohn added 12 points and Gracie Oakley finished with 11.

Cassidy Keizer paced Gregory with 17 points and five boards, while Brooklyn Kenzy chipped in with nine points and three assists.

The Gorillas (4-11) will host Leola/Frederick Area at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

LITTLE WOUND 58, MCLAUGHLIN 15: Little Wound outscored McLaughlin 20-1 in the second quarter to pick up the win.

No other information was made available for this game.

Little Wound (4-11) will host Pine Ridge Friday, while McLaughlin (3-12) is at Winner.

Boys Basketball

EDGEMONT 33, NEWELL 32: Kolton Darrow hit a 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds remaining as the Moguls edged the Irrigators.

Newell led 32-28 in the final minutes of regulation, but Edgemont battled back late before Darrow put the game away.

Braden Peterson led the Moguls with 10 points before leaving the game with an injury in the third quarter.

Darrow added eight points and three steals, while Tyron Irvin finished with 10 boards.

Edgemont (4-13) hosts Hulett, Wyoming on Thursday, while Newell (1-12) hosts Oelrichs Tuesday.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 54, CHADRON 50: The Comets pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Chadron, Nebraska on Friday.

Elijah Hoyt led Christian with 19 points, Jackson DiBona added 15 points and Carson Glassbrenner finished with seven.

Xander Provance and Collin Brennan paced Chadron with 15 points apiece.

Rapid City Christian (11-4) travels to Belle Fourche on Tuesday.

