PREP ROUNDUP: Wall tops Edgemont in 5-set thriller to reach 8B finals

The No. 4 Wall volleyball team emerged from a five-set battle to beat No. 4 Edgemont 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-9 in the first round of the Region 8B Tournament on Monday in Wall.

The Eagles (16-14) will face the winner of No. 1 Jones County vs. No. 9 Crazy Horse on Thursday for a spot in the Class B SoDak 16. Edgemont closed out the season at 15-13.

HARDING COUNTY 3, TIOSPAYE TOPA 0: The No. 7 Ranchers advanced to the first round of the Region 8B Tournament with a 25-8, 25-15, 25-7 win over the No. 10 Thunderhawks on Monday in Buffalo.

Harding County (7-23) will face No. 2 Newell (23-9) on Tuesday. Tiospaye Topa closed out the season at 4-17.

CRAZY HORSE 3, OELRICHS 0 (FORFEIT): The No. 8 Tigers forfeited their play-in match Monday, sending the No. 9 Lady Chiefs to the first round of the Region 7B Tournament.

Crazy Horse (3-15) will face No. 1 Jones County (28-1) on Tuesday. Oelrichs closed out the season at 8-11.

FAULKTON AREA 3, LOWER BRULE 0: The No. 7 Lady Sioux tallied only 21 points in their 25-9, 25-7, 25-5 loss to the No. 2 Trojans in the first round of the Region 6B Tournament on Monday in Faulkton.

Lower Brule closed out the season at 11-14.

IPSWICH 3, LYMAN 0: The No. 3 Tigers swept the No. 6 Raiders 25-17, 25-16, 25-11 to advance to the final round of the Region 6B Tournament on Monday in Ipswich.

Lyman closed out the season at 8-17.

CORSICA-STICKNEY 3, MARTY 0: The No. 9 Lady Braves' season came to an end Monday in a 25-8, 25-8, 25-10 loss to the No. 8 Jaguars in the Region 5B play-in match in Corsica.