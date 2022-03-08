PREP ROUNDUP: White River boys cruise to Class B tournament

The third-seeded White River boys basketball team earned its way into the Class B state tournament after scoring a 68-50 victory over No. 14 Harding County on Tuesday.

Joe Sayler led the way for the Tigers with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Dylan Marshall added 18 points, six boards and three blocks.

Nic Marshall chipped in with 10 points and six assists for White River.

Keegan Hett led the Ranchers with 18 points and the duo of Dawson Kautzman and Gage Gilbert tacked on 12 apiece.

The Tigers (19-2) will play No. 6 Freeman Academy/Marion in the first round of the tournament March 17, while Harding County finished at 16-6.

No. 2 LOWER BRULE 77, No. 15 VIBORG-HURLEY 53: Lower Brule captured a spot in the Class B state tournament with a victory over the Cougars on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Lower Brule (20-3) will play No. 9 Castlewood in the first round of the tournament March 17.

No. 5 ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN 64, No. 12 LYMAN 46: Despite trailing early, Aberdeen Christian defeated Lyman in its SoDak 16 matchup on Tuesday.

Malek Wieker led the Knights with 16 points, Etahn Russell added 15 points and Andrew Brennan chipped in with 12.

Sam McClanahan paced the Raiders with 12 points, while Colton Collins had 11 points and Issac Thomas finished with 10.

Lyman finished the season at 16-7.

No. 6 FREEMAN ACADEMY/MARION 78, No. 11 TIMBER LAKE 64: The Bearcats punched their ticket to the state tournament with a win over the Panthers on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Timber Lake closed out the season at 18-4.

No. 10 WAUBAY/SUMMIT 49, No. 7 PLATTE-GEDDES 44: Waubay/Summit held off Platte-Geddes for a narrow victory in the SoDak 16 round of the Class B playoffs.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Black Panthers finished out the season at 17-6.

Class A

No. 3 WINNER 57, No. 14 RED CLOUD 28: The Warriors ran past Red Cloud as they locked in their spot in the Class A state tournament on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Winner (22-1) will play Sioux Valley in the first round March 17, while the Crusaders finished the season at 15-7.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0