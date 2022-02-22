PREP ROUNDUP: White River runs past New Underwood in 7B opener

The White River girls basketball team advanced to the final round of the Region 7B tournament with a 70-31 victory over New Underwood on Tuesday.

Maleighya Estes led White River with 18 points, while Kelsey Morrison finished with 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

White River (16-3) will host Jones County in the final on Thursday, while New Underwood closes out the season at 8-14.

JONES COUNTY 58, PHILIP 44: The Coyotes earned a spot in the final round of the 7B playoffs with a win over the Scotties.

No other information was made available for this game.

KADOKA AREA 51, EDGEMONT 39: Kadoka Area earned a win over Edgemont in the first round of the Region 7B playoffs.

No other information was made available for this game.

Kadoka will travel to Wall on Thursday, while Edgemont closed out the season at 12-8.

Regular Season Games

STURGIS 56, DOUGLAS 33: The Scoopers cruised to a win over Douglas Tuesday night in Sturgis.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Scoopers (5-14) close out the regular season when they host Yankton Saturday, while the Patriots (3-15) host Spearfish Thursday.

Boys Basketball

STURGIS 52, DOUGLAS 34: The Scoopers scored their third victory in a row with a win over the Patriots on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Sturgis (6-13) hosts Yankton to close out the regular season on Saturday, while Douglas (4-14) will host Spearfish on Thursday.

