PREP ROUNDUP: Winner boys pull away from Pierre

The Winner boys basketball team scored a tough win in a back-and-forth affair with Pierre as the Warriors kept their unbeaten record intact with a 46-43 over the Governors Tuesday night.

Pierre took an early lead and carried a 14-7 advantage to close out the first, but Winner made up some ground with a 13-9 second quarter.

The Governors extended their lead in the third and opened the final frame with a 36-28 advantage.

The Warriors fought back in the fourth quarter and outscored Pierre 18-7 to pick up the win at home.

Blake Volmer and Aiden Barfuss led the way for Winner with 11 points apiece, while Slade Cournoyer chipped in with eight.

Volmer led the team in rebounds with 12, while adding five assists.

Lincoln Kienholz paced the Governors with 13 points, Jackson Edman added 10 points and 11 boards, while Christian Busch had 10 points.

Up next, the Warriors (9-0) will host Tri-Valley Jan. 20.

BELLE FOURCHE 68, LEAD-DEADWOOD 32: The Broncs snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over the Golddiggers on Tuesday.

After carrying a 30-17 lead into the half, Belle Fourche was able to put the game out of reach with a 21-6 third quarter.

Gabe Heck led the Broncs with 17 points and seven rebounds, Ryker Audiss added 16 points and the duo of Anthony Budmayr and Aiden Giffin chipped in with 10 apiece.

Rocke Rainey of Lead-Deadwood led all scorers with 19 points, including five threes.

Belle Fourche (4-3) will play at Redfield on Friday, while the Golddiggers (1-7) host Hill City on Thursday.

Girls Basketball

West River Tournament

FAITH 60, MOORCROFT 44: The Longhorns opened the West River tournament with a win over Moorcroft, Wyoming on Tuesday.

Cassidy Schuelke led Faith with 20 points, Kambelle Schauer added 15 points and Shada Shelby finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Camlyn Connally paced Moorcroft with 17 points, Kailee Gill tacked on 11 points and Talissa Fischbach had 10.

The Longhorns (5-2) will play Upton, Wyoming, on Friday, while Moorcroft takes on Newell.

UPTON 49, NEWELL 28: Upton, Wyoming earned a victory over the Irrigators in the first round of the West River Tournament thanks to a balanced offense.

Jaelyn Wendt led Newell with 11 points and nine rebounds.

EDGEMONT 60, OELRICHS 33: Edgemont advanced to the semifinal round of the tournament with a win over the Tigers.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Moguls (4-3) will play Wall Friday, while Oelrichs (1-4) takes on Hot Springs in a consolation semifinal matchup.

Non-Tournament Games

BENNETT COUNTY 59, LITTLE WOUND 37: Bennett County led 34-14 at the half as it cruised to a win over the Mustangs.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Warriors (4-3) travel to Crazy Horse on Tuesday, while Little Wound (2-7) is at Pine Ridge on Friday.

KADOKA AREA 49, NEW UNDERWOOD 32: The Kougars picked up their eighth win of the season with a victory over the Tigers.

No other information was made available for this game.

Kadoka Area (8-2) will play at Cody-Kilgore, Nebraska, on Tuesday, while New Underwood (3-5) hosts Timber Lake on Friday.

LAKOTA TECH 65, PIERRE 60: Despite the Governors outscoring the Tatanka 26-9 in the fourth quarter, Lakota Tech held on for the win.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Tatanka (10-1), who have now won five games in a row, will host Florence/Henry on Saturday.

Wrestling

RAPID CITY STEVENS 63, LEAD-DEADWOOD 15: The Raiders ran past the Golddiggers in a dual on Tuesday.

Stevens gained the early advantage with wins from Brayden Collins at 106 pounds, Jacob Williams at 113, Aiden Callahan at 120, and Joe Juenger at 126.

Tristen Fierbach of Lead got his team on the board with a win at 138 pounds, but Stevens got back on track thanks to a win from Brody Thompson at 144.

The Raiders will travel to Mitchell for a triangular on Friday, while the Golddiggers take on McCook Central/Montrose.

