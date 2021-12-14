PREP ROUNDUP: Winner girls drop Stanley Co. behind big first quarter

The Winner girls’ basketball team used a big first quarter to score a 64-24 victory over Stanley County Tuesday night.

The Warriors made it look easy in the first quarter as they scored early and often to take a 21-0 advantage into the second.

Winner extended its lead with a 22-8 second quarter and carried a 43-8 advantage into the third.

Bella Swedlund led the Warriors with 28 points, while Kelsey Sachtjen chipped in with eight points and eight rebounds.

The Buffaloes were led by Jordyn Sosa’s eight points and eight rebounds.

Winner (1-1) will play at Burke on Thursday, while Stanley County (0-4) hosts Philip.

BELLE FOURCHE 40, STURGIS 28: Belle Fourche picked up its first win of the season with a victory over the Scoopers.

No other information was made available for this game.

Both teams will be back in action Friday as the Broncs (1-2) play Newcastle, Wyoming in the Stateline Classic, while Sturgis (0-2) hosts Pierre.

NEWELL 37, LEAD-DEADWOOD 16: The Irrigators earned their second win in a row with a victory over the Golddiggers in Lead.

No other information was made available for this game.

Newell (2-1) plays at McIntosh on Thursday, while Lead-Deadwood (0-2) hosts Sundance, Wyoming in the Stateline Classic on Friday.

SULLY BUTTES 61, LYMAN 40: The Chargers improved to 3-0 with a win over the Raiders Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Sully Buttes will play at Herreid/Selby Area Friday, while Lyman (0-2) travels to Bennett County on Saturday.

FAITH 57, BISON 31: Despite falling behind early, the Longhorns battled back to defeat the Cardinals Tuesday night in Bison.

The Cardinals led 11-10 at the end of the first, before Faith’s defense stepped up in the second and held Bison to two points for a 28-13 lead at the break.

The Longhorns pulled away in the fourth to seal the victory.

Faith (1-1) hosts New Underwood Saturday, while the Cardinals (0-2) play at Lemmon Thursday.

JONES COUNTY 52, KADOKA AREA 39: The Coyotes picked up a road win over Kadoka Area on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Jones County (2-0) is at Wall on Friday, while the Kougars (3-1) host Oelrichs on Monday.

Boys Basketball

BELLE FOURCHE 48, STURGIS 32: The Broncs earned their first win of the season as they downed the Scoopers Tuesday in Belle Fourche.

The Broncs carried a 22-14 lead into the half and extended it to 35-19 to close out the third and put the game out of reach.

No other information was made available for this game.

Belle Fourche (1-1) will play Newcastle, Wyoming on the first day of the Stateline Classic in Lead on Friday.

The Scoopers travel to Pierre to take on the Governors Saturday.

WINNER 55, STANLEY COUNTY 36: Winner led 32-10 at the half as it cruised past the Buffaloes.

Blake Volmer paced the Warriors with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Ethan Bartels finished with nine points.

Lathan Prince led Stanley County with 14 points and Cormic Duffy added 12.

Winner (2-0) will host West Central on Friday, while the Buffaloes (0-1) hosts Philip Thursday.

LEAD-DEADWOOD 49, NEWELL 14: The Golddiggers used a 36-9 second quarter to run past the Irrigators.

No other information was made available for this game.

Lead-Deadwood (1-1) will play Sundance, Wyoming in the Stateline Shootout Friday, while Newell (1-2) is at McIntosh on Thursday.

CHAMBERAIN 51, GREGORY 49: The Cubs opened the season with a win, edging the Gorillas at home.

No other information was made available for this game.

Chamberlain hosts Parkston on Friday, while Gregory (0-1) is at Colome on Thursday.

FAITH 68, PHILIP 50: The Longhorns bounced back from a season-opening loss to pick up a win over the Scotties Tuesday night in Philip.

No other information was made available for this game.

Faith (1-1) travels to Bison on Thursday, while the Scotties (0-1) play at Stanley County.

