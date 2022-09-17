PREP ROUNDUP: Winner wins 28th straight in shutout victory over Lead-Deadwood

The Winner football team used a balanced rushing attack to pick up a 44-0 win over Lead-Deadwood on Saturday.

The Warriors had little trouble scoring as they found the end zone five times in the first quarter and carried a 38-0 advantage into the second.

Jack Peters paced Winner with five carries for 89 yards and a touchdown, while Aiden Barfuss carried the ball five times for 46 yards and two TDs.

Blake Volmer finished the game with two completions for 55 yards and a touchdown, while adding one carry for 80 yards and a TD.

Sam Kooima led the Golddiggers with 16 rushing attempts for 80 yards.

Winner (5-0) will travel to Bridgewater Emery/Ethan Sept. 30, while Lead-Deadwood (2-3) hosts Hot Springs on Friday.

RED CLOUD 51, MARTY 0: The Crusaders won their third game in a row after cruising past Marty.

No other information was made available for this match.

Red Cloud (3-1) hosts Little Wound Sept. 29, while the Braves (0-3) travel to Crow Creek on Saturday.

Tennis

Stevens closes out Elliot Extravaganza with two more wins

The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team scored two more wins and finished the weekend with a 4-0 record after closing out the second day of the Elliot Extravaganza on Saturday.

The Raiders opened with an 8-1 victory over Milbank, before cruising to a 9-0 victory over Huron.

Evelyn Haar was 2-0 on the day in singles action with a 10-0 victory over Caitlyn Frerichs of Milbank, followed by a 10-3 win over Ann Hoek of Huron.

Rapid City Stevens (21-0) will play St. Thomas More at Sioux Park on Tuesday.

Volleyball

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, RED CLOUD 0: The Comets won their 15th match of the season after defeating Red Cloud on Saturday.

Christian took a 2-0 advantage with 25-11 and 25-10 victories, before closing it out with a 25-13 win in the third.

Olivia Kieffer led the way with 10 kills and five blocks, Ana Egge had 14 aces and Kylie Kallio finished with 20 assists.

The Comets (15-3) travel to Belle Fourche on Tuesday, while the Crusaders (3-8) host Douglas.

SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Sioux Falls Roosevelt scored a straight set victory over the Cobblers on Saturday.

The Rough Riders opened with a 25-10 win in the first set, took the second 25-18 and put the match away with a 25-16 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Rapid City Central (2-11) will play crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens on Thursday.

MITCHELL 3, SPEARFISH 2: The Kernels scored a tough five-set victory over the Spartans at the Mitchell Triangular on Saturday.

Mitchell lost the first set 25-22 but bounced back to take the next two 25-18 and 25-19.

Spearfish regained the momentum with a 25-20 win in the fourth, but the Kernels put the match away with a 15-12 win in the fifth.

No other information was made available for this match.

SPEARFISH 3, DOUGLAS 0: The Spartans bounced back from a loss to defeat the Patriots in three sets.

Spearfish won the first set 25-19, scored a 25-15 win in the second and sealed the deal with a 25-18 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

MITCHELL 3, DOUGLAS 1: The Kernels finished the day with two wins thanks to a four-setter over Douglas.

Douglas won the first set 25-13, lost the second 25-23 and went up 2-1 with a 25-12 win in the third.

The Kernels closed out the match with a 25-17 victory in the fourth.

No other information was made available for this match.

Boys Soccer

JAMES VALLEY CHRISTIAN 2, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN/NEW UNDERWOOD 1: The Vikings earned a narrow victory over the Patriots on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this match.

Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood (0-9) will host Hot Springs on Tuesday.