PREP ROUNUP: STM earns hard-fought SoDak 16 win over Vermillion

The St. Thomas More girls basketball team advanced to the Class A state tournament after scoring a narrow 39-36 victory over Vermillion in its SoDak 16 matchup Thursday night in Pierre.

The contest was close late, but the Cavaliers made their free throws and forced stops on the defensive end to the seal the victory.

Reese Ross led the way for the Cavaliers with 17 points, while Gabby Robbins chipped in with nine.

No. 5 St. Thomas More (19-3) will play No. 4 Lakota Tech (20-1) in the first round of the Class A state tournament Thursday in Brookings.

HAMLIN 56, BELLE FOURCHE 34: The Chargers led 26-13 at the half as they advanced to the Class A state tournament with a win over the Broncs.

Kami Wadsworth led Hamlin with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Addison Neuendorf finished with 20 points.

Mataya Ward paced the Broncs with nine points and Dylan Stedillie chipped in with eight.

Belle Fourche finishes the season at 15-8.

WEST CENTRAL 54, CROW CREEK 40: West Central closed out the first quarter with a 24-10 advantage as it defeated the Chieftains on Thursday.

Tabor Teel led the Trojans with 17 points, Addy Kramer added 15 points and Rylee Haldeman finished with 10.

Ronessa Sazue and Rozee Drapeau paced Crow Creek with 14 points apiece.

The Chieftains finish the season at 17-6.

WAGNER 36, WINNER 33: The Warriors rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth but couldn’t quite get over the hump as the Red Raiders held on for the win in their SoDak 16 game on Thursday.

Bella Swedlund of Winner led all scorers with 18 points.

The Warriors close out the season at 14-9.

RED CLOUD 50, FLORENCE/HENRY 44: The Crusaders punched their ticket to the Class A state tournament with a win over the Falcons.

Stevi Fallis paced Red Cloud with 27 points, while Allison Richards finished with 15.

The No. 8 Crusaders (20-2) will play top-seeded Wagner (21-1) on Thursday.

Class B

WHITE RIVER 44, HERREID/SELBY AREA 32: The Tigers defeated the Wolverines to earn a spot in the Class B state tournament on Thursday.

Maleighya Estes paced White River with 21 points, while Karlie Cameron finished with 12.

No. 5 White River (18-3) will play No. 4 Corsica-Stickney (20-3) in the first round on Thursday.

FAITH 47, SULLY BUTTES 44: The Longhorns picked up a win over the Chargers and advanced to the Class B state tournament.

No other information was made available for this game

No. 6 Faith (18-5) will play No. 3 Wall (21-2) on Thursday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0