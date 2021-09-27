 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Soccer Coaches Poll: Central girls get ranking after beating Stevens; Raiders moved down
alert
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Prep Soccer Coaches Poll: Central girls get ranking after beating Stevens; Raiders moved down

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
GS4.jpg (copy)

Rapid City Central goalkeeper Jersee Kepler makes a save in the second half of the Cobblers' 2-1 win over No. 1 Rapid City Stevens Sept. 21 at Sioux Park.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

Week 7 Prep Soccer Coaches Poll

Boys AA

1. Sioux Falls Jefferson

2. Aberdeen Central

3. Yankton

4. Rapid City Stevens

5. Sioux Falls Washington

Receiving Votes: Brandon Valley, Spearfish, Pierre T.F. Riggs

Girls AA

1. Brandon Valley

2. Aberdeen Central

3. Rapid City Stevens

4. Sioux Falls Lincoln

5. Rapid City Central

Receiving Votes: Harrisburg, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Spearfish, Watertown

Boys A

1. Sioux Falls Christian

2. Tea Area

3. St. Thomas More

4. Belle Fourche

5. Vermillion

Receiving Votes: None

Girls A

1. West Central

2. Tea Area

3. Sioux Falls Christian

4. Dakota Valley

5. Groton Area

Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More, Vermillion

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News