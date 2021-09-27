Prep Soccer Coaches Poll: Central girls get ranking after beating Stevens; Raiders moved down

Week 7 Prep Soccer Coaches Poll
Boys AA
1. Sioux Falls Jefferson
2. Aberdeen Central
3. Yankton
4. Rapid City Stevens
5. Sioux Falls Washington
Receiving Votes: Brandon Valley, Spearfish, Pierre T.F. Riggs
Girls AA
1. Brandon Valley
2. Aberdeen Central
3. Rapid City Stevens
4. Sioux Falls Lincoln
5. Rapid City Central
Receiving Votes: Harrisburg, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Spearfish, Watertown
Boys A
1. Sioux Falls Christian
2. Tea Area
3. St. Thomas More
4. Belle Fourche
5. Vermillion
Receiving Votes: None
Girls A
1. West Central
2. Tea Area
3. Sioux Falls Christian
4. Dakota Valley
5. Groton Area
Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More, Vermillion