Prep volleyball media poll: Hill City firmly at No. 4 ahead of final stretch of matches
alert

{{featured_button_text}}
Hill City middle hitter Maggie Taylor (6) gets a kill between two Douglas blockers in a Sept. 7 match at Douglas.

 Kent Bush, Journal Staff

Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 18. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. S.F. Washington (15)     22-1       75           1

2. O'Gorman                    15-3       60           2

3. Brandon Valley             19-7       39           4

4. Pierre                          13-3       33           5

5. Harrisburg                   16-6       15           3

RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Roosevelt (15-9) 3.

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (15)        26-4       75           1

2. Dakota Valley              21-8       59           2

3. Garretson                   21-1       46           3

4. Hill City                      18-5       26           4

5. Wagner                      20-4       16           5

RECEIVING VOTES: Florence-Henry (21-5) 2; R.C. Christian (21-9) 1

CLASS B

1. Bridgewater-Emery (15)     25-0       75           1

2. Warner                             25-5       54           2

3. Northwestern                    25-5       39           3

4. Wolsey-Wessington           22-3       27           4

5. Chester Area                   21-5       13           RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Arlington (25-4) 12; Platte-Geddes (21-4) 4; Faulkton Area (21-6) 1

