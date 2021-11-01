 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball media poll: Hill City, RC Christian at No. 4 and No. 5 ahead of regionals

HC2.jpg (copy)

Hill City sophomore Maggie Taylor (right) drives a shot past a Belle Fourche block attempt during the Rangers' 3-1 win Oct. 26.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

The final South Dakota media volleyball poll for the 2021-22 season is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. S.F. Washington (11)     25-1       55           1

2. O'Gorman                     17-4       44           2

3. Brandon Valley              20-8       31           3

4. Pierre                           15-4       20           4

5. S.F. Roosevelt               18-9       8              RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Harrisburg (16-9) 7

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (11)     29-4       55           1

2. Dakota Valley           23-8       43           2

3. Garretson                24-1       34           3

4. Hill City                   23-7       14           4

5. R.C. Christian         24-9       8              5

RECEIVING VOTES: Wagner (24-6) 7; Mount Vernon-Plankinton (20-6) 4

CLASS B

1. Bridgewater-Emery (11)     27-0       55           1

2. Warner                             27-5       43           2

3. Northwestern                    27-5       29           3

4. Platte-Geddes                   29-4       18           5

5. Wolsey-Wessington           25-4       10           4

RECEIVING VOTES: Chester Area (23-5) 6; Arlington (27-5) 4

