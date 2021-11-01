Prep volleyball media poll: Hill City, RC Christian at No. 4 and No. 5 ahead of regionals

The final South Dakota media volleyball poll for the 2021-22 season is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. S.F. Washington (11) 25-1 55 1
2. O'Gorman 17-4 44 2
3. Brandon Valley 20-8 31 3
4. Pierre 15-4 20 4
5. S.F. Roosevelt 18-9 8 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Harrisburg (16-9) 7
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (11) 29-4 55 1
2. Dakota Valley 23-8 43 2
3. Garretson 24-1 34 3
4. Hill City 23-7 14 4
People are also reading…
5. R.C. Christian 24-9 8 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Wagner (24-6) 7; Mount Vernon-Plankinton (20-6) 4
CLASS B
1. Bridgewater-Emery (11) 27-0 55 1
2. Warner 27-5 43 2
3. Northwestern 27-5 29 3
4. Platte-Geddes 29-4 18 5
5. Wolsey-Wessington 25-4 10 4
RECEIVING VOTES: Chester Area (23-5) 6; Arlington (27-5) 4