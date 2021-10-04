 Skip to main content
Prep Volleyball Media Poll: Hill City surpasses RC Christian after win over Comets
Prep Volleyball Media Poll: Hill City surpasses RC Christian after win over Comets

HC2A.jpg (copy)

Hill City's Marie Peckosh gets a kill against Rapid City Christian in their match Sept. 30 at Hart Ranch. The Rangers beat the Comets in four sets. 

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

The South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 4 is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. S.F. Washington (10) 10-0 62 1

2. O'Gorman (3)           12-2 55 2

3. Harrisburg                11-4 37 4

4. Brandon Valley         12-6 25 5

5. Pierre                       9-3 15 3

RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Lincoln (11-4) 1

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (13) 19-4 65

2. Dakota Valley       14-3 52

3. Garretson            15-1 37

4. Hill City               15-3 28

5. R.C. Christian      13-6 6

RECEIVING VOTES: Florence-Henry (16-3) 5; Wagner (15-4) 1

CLASS B

1. Bridgewater-Emery (12) 16-0 63 1

2. Warner (1)                    17-5 45 2

3. Wolsey-Wessington        16-2 36 4

4. Northwestern                18-5 20 5

5. Arlington                      18-3 16 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Christian (13-2) 7; Chester Area (17-5) 7; Platte-Geddes (17-4) 1

