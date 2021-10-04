Prep Volleyball Media Poll: Hill City surpasses RC Christian after win over Comets

The South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 4 is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. S.F. Washington (10) 10-0 62 1
2. O'Gorman (3) 12-2 55 2
3. Harrisburg 11-4 37 4
4. Brandon Valley 12-6 25 5
5. Pierre 9-3 15 3
RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Lincoln (11-4) 1
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (13) 19-4 65
2. Dakota Valley 14-3 52
3. Garretson 15-1 37
4. Hill City 15-3 28
5. R.C. Christian 13-6 6
RECEIVING VOTES: Florence-Henry (16-3) 5; Wagner (15-4) 1
CLASS B
1. Bridgewater-Emery (12) 16-0 63 1
2. Warner (1) 17-5 45 2
3. Wolsey-Wessington 16-2 36 4
4. Northwestern 18-5 20 5
5. Arlington 18-3 16 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Christian (13-2) 7; Chester Area (17-5) 7; Platte-Geddes (17-4) 1