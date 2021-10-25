 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Prep volleyball media poll: RC Christian back in rankings as it awaits first-round opponent

Rapid City Christian celebrates winning a point on a kill in the third set of a Sept. 23 match against St. Thomas More.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

The South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 25 is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. S.F. Washington (16)     24-1       80           1

2. O'Gorman                    16-4       63           2

3. Brandon Valley             19-8       47           3

4. Pierre                          14-4       27           4

5. Harrisburg                   16-7       14           5

RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Roosevelt 9

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (16)     28-4       80           1

2. Dakota Valley           22-8       63           2

3. Garretson                23-1       49           3

4. Hill City                  22-7       21           4

5. R.C. Christian         24-9       10           RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Wagner (23-6) 8; Mount Vernon-Plankinton (19-6) 6; Florence-Henry (22-6) 2; Hamlin (22-6) 1

CLASS B

1. Bridgewater-Emery (16)     26-0       80           1

2. Warner                             26-5       61           2

3. Northwestern                    26-5       42           3

4. Wolsey-Wessington           24-3       27           4

5. Platte-Geddes                  27-4       12           RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Chester Area (22-5) 10; Arlington (26-4) 8

