Prep volleyball media poll: RC Christian dropped from rankings

The South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 11 is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. S.F. Washington (16) 11-0 80 1
2. O'Gorman 13-3 60 2
3. Harrisburg 16-4 51 3
4. Brandon Valley 17-7 30 4
5. Pierre 11-3 19 5
RECEIVING VOTES: None.
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (16) 22-4 80 1
2. Dakota Valley 16-4 63 2
3. Garretson 18-1 49 3
4. Hill City 16-5 28 4
5. Wagner 18-4 15 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Florence-Henry (20-5) 4; R.C. Christian (15-9) 1
CLASS B
1. Bridgewater-Emery (15) 17-0 78 1
2. Warner (1) 22-5 57 2
3. Northwestern 24-5 40 4
4. Wolsey-Wessington 20-3 29 3
5. Arlington 20-3 25 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Chester Area (19-5) 8; Platte-Geddes (19-4) 2; Faulkton Area (20-5) 1