Prep volleyball media poll: RC Christian dropped from rankings
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Prep volleyball media poll: RC Christian dropped from rankings

  • Updated
HC2.jpg (copy)

Rapid City Christian's Olivia Keiffer gets a kill between the block of Hill City's Maggie Taylor (6) and Cassidy Moody (35).

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

The South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 11 is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. S.F. Washington (16)  11-0       80           1

2. O'Gorman                 13-3       60           2

3. Harrisburg                 16-4       51           3

4. Brandon Valley           17-7       30           4

5. Pierre                        11-3       19           5

RECEIVING VOTES: None.

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (16)       22-4       80           1

2. Dakota Valley             16-4       63           2

3. Garretson                  18-1       49           3

4. Hill City                     16-5       28           4

5. Wagner                    18-4       15           RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Florence-Henry (20-5) 4; R.C. Christian (15-9) 1

CLASS B

1. Bridgewater-Emery (15)           17-0       78           1

2. Warner (1)     22-5       57           2

3. Northwestern              24-5       40           4

4. Wolsey-Wessington   20-3       29           3

5. Arlington         20-3       25           5

RECEIVING VOTES: Chester Area (19-5) 8; Platte-Geddes (19-4) 2; Faulkton Area (20-5) 1

